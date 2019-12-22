Letters to Santa

Love

Kate Darrow

Dear Santa,

I like rugby a lot. How are you so quiet at night. I would really like a gift card for subway because I like their 6 inch club.

Love,

Bryce Demuth

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. How cold is it at the north pole for Christmas I want a PS4 so I can Play Video Games on it. I want a SPS So I can Watch Videos on it on it. I want a watch so I can know what time it is. I want a remote control car so I can drive it.

Love,

Hudson Huisman

Dear Santa,

I have one sister and one dog. I am eight years old. My sister is nice. I like being eight years old. I want a puppy for Christmas are I want dog Food for it. I also want toys for it too. I love you mom and dad.

Sincerly,

Alston Penfold

Dear Santa,