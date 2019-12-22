Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
My namis Max I am 8 years old I want to ask you a question how can elves get their magic buck? For Christmas I want the Farmall Express.
Love
Max Malmin
Dear Santa,
Do the elves have vacation? I have two sisters. I have two brothers. I want a skateboard because they are so fast.
Sincerely,
Violet Bluhm
Dear Santa,
I am 8 and I live on a farm. I want a bb gun becase I like to shoot pigeons. I want a trampoline I like to jump. How to the elves get magic back? How are the reindeer doing? How are the elfes doing?
Sincerely,
Halle Voight
Dear Santa,
I’m 9 years old. I like play football. I have one sister and one brother. How old is Rudolf. My mom wants a puppy. I want to have a friend for my dog.
Love,
Carsyn Hodds
Dear Santa,
My name is Landyn. I’m 8 years old. I have two little brothers. Are the reindeer acting magic coribou. For Christmas, can I please have some bath bombs. For my brothers. For me can I have noise caecling head phones, so I don’t have to listen to my brothers.
Your friend
Landyn Kern
Dear Santa,
I’m 8 years old. My name is Aaliyah. I am adopted. I have one sister. How old are you. And how do you go all over the world? Can I have a lavalamp.
Love,
Aaliyah Adams
Dear Santa,
I have 1 brother. My brothers name is Dalton. Is Santa real or is it just your parents. I want 2 things for Christmas. The first thing I want is an xbox 1s. And a skateboard. They will be fun.
Love
Jax Burkhardt
Dear Santa,
I am seven and I live in Osage. How many elves do you have? I would like infinite merch, because I need more clothes. I would like a football, so I could play football with my dad.
Your Friend,
Noah Kuennen
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old and in second grade. I have moved this year from Charles City. I would like a Barbie camper and a Barbie that comes with it. Are the elves different colors?
Sincerely,
Jovie Simerson
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaleah. I am seven years old. My favorite color is pink. I would like a Baby alive, because I lost my other one. Is Rudolf the only one that can fly?
Love
Kaleah Giles
Dear Santa,
I am 8. My favorite animal is a dolphin. How many elfes do you have? Is my elf, Pickles, mischievous? I would like another hatchimal because mine does not work.
Sincerely,
Nora Balsley
Dear Santa,
I am 8. I have 2 brothers and 2 sisters. My favorite coler is black. How old are you? I want some coloring things, because I don’t have very much.
Love,
Andie Voigt
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas Eve!
My name is HADLEE. I live in Osage, Iowa. I also live in Nora Springs, Iowa. How old are you and Rudolf? I am 7 years old. I have 1 sister and 2 brother. I would like a lava lamp and omg dolls because omg dolls are cool and lava lamps help me see at night. My favorite color is blue. I have 4 animals. I love animals!
Love
Hadlee Hofler
Dear Santa,
I’m 8 years old I have seven siblings. Is it cold in the North Pole? How do you get from house to house? For Christmas I would like a diamond art because I like them.
Love
Gemma Chisholm
Dear Santa,
I’m seven years old. I live in a nice house. How do elves get their magic back? I want ponny, because I can ride it every day.
Sincerely
Kiara Willis
Dear Santa,
I am eight years old. I would like an XBox snow globe with me inside, a snow board, and a gravity lazar. How old are the reindeer?
Last two things is it fun on the slay? What is Mrs. Claus doing?
Love,
Tucker Brumm
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I have a sister and brother. How can Elves get magic back? I want for cristmis a phone, because my tabbot is crached. You sould see the cristias lights at my house it is cool!
Love
Kate Darrow
Dear Santa,
I like rugby a lot. How are you so quiet at night. I would really like a gift card for subway because I like their 6 inch club.
Love,
Bryce Demuth
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. How cold is it at the north pole for Christmas I want a PS4 so I can Play Video Games on it. I want a SPS So I can Watch Videos on it on it. I want a watch so I can know what time it is. I want a remote control car so I can drive it.
Love,
Hudson Huisman
Dear Santa,
I have one sister and one dog. I am eight years old. My sister is nice. I like being eight years old. I want a puppy for Christmas are I want dog Food for it. I also want toys for it too. I love you mom and dad.
Sincerly,
Alston Penfold
Dear Santa,
I am seven years old and I live on a farm. I live on a farm. I like football. I like school. Why doesn’t our elf move? How old are you? How old is our elf? I want my own football because my brothers take it.
Love
Oliver Sonberg
Dear Santa,
I’ll 8 years old How do the Elves get their magic back? I want a guitar with a pick because I love country music. Also want a zerogravity lazer, be cause it looks cool.
Your friend,
Brody Trees
Dear Santa,
I’m 7 years old. I live on a farm. How do you get to every house on time. I want a nerf gun because I dont have many, and I lost the darts.
Sincerly,
Charlie Souder