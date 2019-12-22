Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I want a ATV and a PS3 and a roke with a rmote. I love you. I want to tell you a joke what did the joke say to the dino?

Brayden Bartholmey

Dear Santa,

How did you do last Christmas? How do you get to every house in one night? What do you do when it’s summer and spring? How much elfs do you have? This is what I would like for Christmas. A real car for a kid. Some animal books. The last one is something really nice and cool. Do you have any pets? I don’t have a chimmney so how do you get into my house?

Your friend,

Vivienne Miller

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Have I been good or bad? Good right. This year we’ll make you pizza. I want a pet lizard. Also a toy bakugan. And a good Christmas. And that’s it. It would be very kind of you. If there is anything I can do for you just right to me.

Love,

Derrick

Dear Santa,