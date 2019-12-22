Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
I want a ATV and a PS3 and a roke with a rmote. I love you. I want to tell you a joke what did the joke say to the dino?
Brayden Bartholmey
Dear Santa,
How did you do last Christmas? How do you get to every house in one night? What do you do when it’s summer and spring? How much elfs do you have? This is what I would like for Christmas. A real car for a kid. Some animal books. The last one is something really nice and cool. Do you have any pets? I don’t have a chimmney so how do you get into my house?
Your friend,
Vivienne Miller
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Have I been good or bad? Good right. This year we’ll make you pizza. I want a pet lizard. Also a toy bakugan. And a good Christmas. And that’s it. It would be very kind of you. If there is anything I can do for you just right to me.
Love,
Derrick
Dear Santa,
I wish my family to have a good Xmas. Waht I want for xmas is Olive to get a pet or a boyfriend. And how do you get everyone in one night? And I wish to have a terrific xmas. And I have a chimney but the are closed so how do you get in my house? And don’t give me clothes for xmas I have too much. Why dosn’t my dog bark at you. And I want a bouncy house for xmas. And how do I not hear you when you get me presnts.
Kessah Thurnau
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer?
Is my elf being good? Do the reindeer get presents? And how is Mrs. claus? What I want is a realy fas RC car.
Form: Bryon Powers
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph realy have a red nose? Is Mrs. Claus ok? Are the reindeer being nice to rudolph?
I hope you have a merry Christmas! I wish everyone gets what they want. I want slime. Do you like to sing?
From,
Sierra Hines
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would like for Christmas is a book. I would like for christmas is a jump rope. I would like for christmas is a notebook, more pencils and an eraser.
Clare Kuper
Dear Santa,
Can I have a my-bro-bot for Christmas please, a mighty-tower and also a Sea-patriot boat.
From: Mason Onken
Dear Santa,
You have a nice hat. You have a nice eyes. How are your reindeer? I want an elf dog.
Kyrah Fisher
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? How are your cookies tasting, Lhits are prity suite.
I want to have 10 dfefrent colored dinosaur. I want 10 dfreent colored slimes. I want 10 diferent colored markers or crayons.
Jaylyn Simerson
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer?
Have you been naughty Santa? I hope you will gave a great year after Christmas! I love you Santa!
And Santa I relly want a camera with a case! And I also relly want a phone!
Love,
Mariah Bierbredt
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year! All I want for christmas is some stuffed animals, an IPhone 11, an some casses for it, and the new LoL manshan.
Lovek,
Rosie O’Banion
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I would like a PS4 with minecraft with it.
I would like a Jurassci World Lego set. I would like a minecraft Lego set.
Aiden Cook
Dear Santa,
How are you? Do reindeer eat candycanes? Is it cold in the air? Do you like to watch Christmas movies? What do you do in summer and spring? How many elves do you have? I want a horse.
From
Samantha Huffman
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? For Christmas I want a pickichu stuffy. Are you ready for Christmas? For Christmas I want a charm ander stuffy. Are you well? For Christmas I want the doctor kit you give me every year.
From: Holden penney
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I want Madden 20 for christmas. I also want an Iphone 11 pro. I also want $1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.
Your friend
Luke Theis
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, how are your rendeer?
Hey Santa!
Santa how are you doing? I want a Minecrat story made for a PS4.
Adrian Ross
Dear Santa,
How is everyone at the north pole?
I would want a book. A thing of baseball cards & a boomerang.
From: Kyler Church
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer. Santa I want a dog. Santa I want a iPhone 11 Pro. Santa I want a book.
Graham Bremer
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? For Christmas I would like a little Nigh mars for the Switch, some minecraft legos, and Pokemon cards. PS. What’s your favorite cookies?
Gunner Scharg
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are behaving themselvs. I hope you had a good vacation. I love your reindeer. This year I am putting out reindeer food. For Chrismas I would like some more Easy Bake oven packets. For Chrismas I would like a diary. For Chrismas I would like more colore pencils. I hope you have a good Chrismas. I plan to put out cookes and milk.
Lauren Lenz
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer?
I would a google play card chocolate, and money.
Nathan Schoonover