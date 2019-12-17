Letters to Santa

What I like best is about Christmas is …

I like when I go to my Grandparents every year. We always eat supper at my Grandparents. Then, right after supper we start passing out presents. Then we always have a giant card game.

-Gavin Muller

What I like best about Christmas is spending time with my family, opening presents on Christmas day, and going to my grandma’s on Christmas Eve. Lastly, I like playing card games.

-Samuel Clark

My favorite Christmas tradition is working at Carpenter Bar and Grill every year on Christmas Eve. I make food, serve, and deliver pop. I make about two hundred dollars a year in tips. This is fun to do. Come meet us in Carpenter, Iowa.

-Elyse Brown

The thing I like best about Christmas is spending time with family and opening presents. I like playing games with my family. I also like playing with my presents. I don't like anything more than opening presents with my siblings, going to my grandma’s house and doing the gift exchange.

-Tate Tabbert