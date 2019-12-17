Letters to Santa

What I like best is about Christmas is …
I like when I go to my Grandparents every year. We always eat supper at my Grandparents. Then, right after supper we start passing out presents. Then we always have a giant card game.
-Gavin Muller
What I like best about Christmas is spending time with my family, opening presents on Christmas day, and going to my grandma’s on Christmas Eve. Lastly, I like playing card games.
-Samuel Clark
My favorite Christmas tradition is working at Carpenter Bar and Grill every year on Christmas Eve. I make food, serve, and deliver pop. I make about two hundred dollars a year in tips. This is fun to do. Come meet us in Carpenter, Iowa.
-Elyse Brown
The thing I like best about Christmas is spending time with family and opening presents. I like playing games with my family. I also like playing with my presents. I don't like anything more than opening presents with my siblings, going to my grandma’s house and doing the gift exchange.
-Tate Tabbert
What I like best about Christmas is waking up in the morning and getting all our stuff out of the stockings. Then we open presents from my parents. This year we’re going to Wisconsin Dells. Later on in the day we open my presents from the rest of my family. We also play games. I also just love hanging out with my family.
-Aby Evens
My favorite Christmas tradition is decorating cookies with my grandma. I remember I spilt sprinkles all over the carpet. We still found them the next July! They were blue.
-Devin Scott
What I like best about Christmas is when we decorate the Christmas tree. I have lots of ornaments. We put really colorful lights on our tree.
-Kolton Olson
What I like about Christmas is getting to see my family. I like making gifts for people. I like opening presents from my family.
-Leah Fischer
My favorite Christmas tradition is Santa coming to my grandma’s house and giving us presents. I like to decorate cookies and pretzels. I also enjoy opening one present before everyone comes to my house and opening one on Christmas Eve.
-Alyssa Hawbaker
What I like best about Christmas is we all get together. Also I love having a big feast. Lastly, I love giving to people most of all.
-Dace Darrow
What I like best about Christmas is hanging out with family. I like opening presents. I always love seeing my elf. I like eating all the cookies. I like waking up and seeing all the snow.
-Brett Halbach
What I like most about Christmas is giving. Giving is about being kind to people. I like giving people gifts too. Another thing I do is smile and say hi to them.
-Malia Stepke
My favorite Christmas memory is getting my first dog. We named him Oliver. My mom and dad kept calling Oliver, Buddy. His name is now Buddy. We changed his name. We got a new dog. He’s a one year old. His name is Dug.
-Hannah Meirick
My favorite Christmas memory is getting presents. I also like seeing my elf on the shelf. Seeing my friends and family is special too. I like seeing how full my stocking is and how many presents us kids have.
-Aubry Rogers
What I like best about Christmas is the lights. We go all out on the lights. I also love presents! Getting together is awesome and to be honest, I love everything about Christmas.
-April Walden
What I like best about Christmas is family, gift exchanges, and food. We all decorate my grandma’s tree. My siblings and I and my cousins take a picture by the tree. The gift exchange is where each family brings food as a gift , and we read a story with left and right in it. Lastly, my favorite part is spending time with my family.
-Annika Krebsbach
My favorite Christmas memory is being with my family. I loved playing spoons at my grandmas. I loved playing with my cousins.
-Nicholas Messersmith
My favorite Christmas tradition is having a big breakfast and making cookies with my family and watching The Polar Express On Christmas Eve. We do a gift exchange at my grandmas and grandpas .
-Isabelle O’malley
My favorite Christmas tradition is to roll two dice and try to steal presents. I like playing football with cousins. Then I eat supper with my family.
-Trystin Huisman