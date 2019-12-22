Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
I Christmas isn’t about getting presents. It’s about Jesus birth so we celebrate and it’s fun. We have family time too. Not everybody knows that sometimes.
I would really like a big, big teddy bear in my room because I like big stuffed animals. I would really like a blinger because you can have it in your hair and it can brush right out. I would to know how fast you deliver in one night. I am going to see great Grandma at the nursing home I think too.
Love,
Charlee Ross
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody. My favorite holiday is Christmas. I live with my mom, Dad and sisters.
I really want a scooter, new shoes, a gaming chair and a skateboard. I would also like an IPhone and Diary of a Wimpy Kid books. Why is your suit red? I want to feel your beard. I forgot my elf’s name.
I enjoy Christmas!
Brody Waldschmidt
Dear Santa,
I have six people in my family. My favorite sport is volleyball. I am the only blondy in my family.
What I would really like for Christmas is a light blue hydro flask because it keeps your drink cold. What I also would really like is Tom’s wedges and a champion cropped sweatshirt. What is Gabe’s job at the North Pole? I am looking forward to Christmas because my siblings and I get to sleep in my mom & dad’s room and watch Christmas movies.
Love,
Molly Street
Dear Santa,
I have 5 people in my family. I like to learn about D-day. I have 1 dog and 1 cat. The cats name is Tig. I would like a RC tank and RC Boat. I would like the lego Titanic.
How many elves do you have? I love Christmas because I have 2 celebrations.
Love,
Elon Meirmann
Dear Santa,
I have 6 people in my family. I also have 3 younger sisters. I would really like L.O.L dolls. I would like some toy elves and a furry pet. What is your favorite cocoa? I am looking forward to the cold weather.
Love,
Kylie Block
Dear Santa,
I am special because I’m fast. I have 5 people in my family. I want Subway because it is good and I like turkey the best. I want a lego set because I like to build.
When will my elf come? I am looking forward to Christmis because of the presents.
Love,
Nacoy Marzen
Dear Santa,
I have 2 dogs and I like apples. I have 2 elves. My favorite game is heads up seven up. I love to color. I would love a mindful coloring book. Because I love art. I would also like a sharpie kit with it. My favorite thing I want is a google play card for my game on Roblox. I would love some P.J’s because I get very cold. How many elves do you have? Why do we call you Santa and others say St. Nicholas? I am looking forward to Christmas because my birthday and to see my cousin from Omaha. Her name is Aubree.
Your friend,
Owen Clark
Dear Santa,
I have 5 people in my family. I like football and to play it. I want an electric scooter and a Baltimore football T-shirt. I really want a Lego police station.
I like building Legos. I wonder what’s under the Christmas tree this year. Do you know my elf’s name? You probably do know my elf’s name. Only a few more days until Christmas. I can’t wait until Christmas Day.
Your friend,
Bryson Tusler
Dear Santa,
I love macaroni and cheese. My mom works way past my bed time. I want an RC car so that I can do stunts. I really want a hoverboard so I do not have to wake, please and thank you. How do you do this all in 1 night? I am looking forward to seeing you because Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Love,
Jesse Fischer
Dear Santa,
I have a brother and I have 4 people in my family. My best friends are Molly and Haley. I would really like a blinger because I can look pretty and have beads in my hair. Who is your oldest elf on the shelf? What does Mrs. Claus look like?
Love,
Abby Rice
Dear Santa,
I have 6 people in my family. On Saturday we got a puppy. Her name is Holly. She is very playful. I would like a pair of farm gloves for Christmas. My gloves are too small. I want some football cleats for Christmas. I love football. I want a pair of shoes for Christmas because mine have holes.
My family has been happy since we have gotten Holly.
Love,
Corbin Jacobs
Dear Santa,
I like to draw people and animals. I have 6 people in my family. My family and I like going to the pool, sometimes Nora comes along with us. I would really like another cabbage patch baby because they make me happy. I would also like another Pikmi Pop. I would like another one because they smell yummy and they’re good stuffed animals for barbies.
What do you do in the summer? I am looking forward to spending a lot of time with cousins and family.
Love,
Scarlett Miller
Dear Santa,
I have been bad and good. I love snow. I love Christmas. I would really like hot cocoa for my present. I love eating chocolate. I really want slime for Christmas. It feels weird. Why is it called Christmas? I like the word Christmas, but still, why? I hope you have a fabulous Christmas? Oh and don’t forget Reese and Sasha and bring them presents.
Love,
Brooklyn Wilson
Dear Santa,
My favorite holiday is christmas! I’m super fast! I love to play on the snow piles! I really to have some gift cards for Fleet Farm! I think it is fun that you put our presents by our own tree! My favorite thing I want is my own Ipad so then I can bring it to daycare! Do you go through my chimney or my door? Can you wake me up when you come? I’m so happy for you to come.
Your friend,
Caleb Rachut
Dear Santa,
I hope you can be with all my family this year. I am good at soccer and really good at reading. I would like a Drone for Christmas so I can see things. I can always use clothes and science things. I have two brothers and two sisters.
Your friend,
Parker Siewertsen
Dear Santa,
I love to do gymnastics. I also love to do a lot of art. I have 2 elves. I have 1 sister. Can I please have more squishies for Christmas because I love to squish them. Can I have more gymnastics suits? How many elves do you have? I can’t wait for Grandma Jodie and Grandpa Les to come home.
Love,
Gracie Wogstad
Dear Santa,
I like to fish at our lake in osage. My favorite football team is the Hawkeyes. I want Beats head phones because they are so comfortable. I want a penguin because they are cute. How old are you? When is your birthday? Is it November 2nd?
Love,
Hayden Penney
Dear Santa,
I lost a tooth. I have 8 people in my family. I have 2 friends. They are Hudson and Tucker Brumm. I want a remote control airplane because I like it. I want a remote control Stanta. I like you santa. I really want a fake beard the same as yours because I want to feel it. When are you going to put presents under the tree? I am looking forward to Christmas because I can’t wait to open my presents.
Love,
Brayden Kimmey
Dear Santa,
On Monday, Dec. 2 you gave me a note. It said I’m on the nice list. It was really nice of you. I have 6 people in my family. I would really like some new slime because it is nice. It has a nice texture. My favorite thing is I want a bracelet container because I have a lot of string for bracelets. How do elves fly? I’m looking forward to seeing my family.
Love,
Haley Wickham
Dear Santa,
I have 4 people in my family. They are Gavin, Mom, and dad. I have one pet. It’s a cat fish and two grandmas and grandpas. I would really like new pizza socks long ones, and Aladdin xbox disc, some Captain Underpants books, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid books too. What I really, really want is how to make a comic books set with a bunch of crayons, markers, and colored pencils, and alot of paper and colors.
By Santa!
Your friend,
AJ Weipert
Dear Santa,
I like to run so much. I have the best teacher. I would like a RC car! I am looking forward to an action figure. Is Rome sick or not sick? Guess what we’re learning about? We’re learning about Helen Keller. Guess what Rome was doing on Wednesday? He was doing my nebulizer.
Love,
Tucker Hase
Dear Santa,
I have five people in my family. My birthday is December 4. I love to sing and do art. I would like a fluffy stuffed animal because then I could snuggle with it every night. I would also like another doll so Samantha and my new doll could play together.
Do you have a new reindeer?
I am looking forward to Christmas because I can get gifts, and see my family. My favorite book is The Boxcar Children.
Love,
Maren Odeen