Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I have 2 dogs and I like apples. I have 2 elves. My favorite game is heads up seven up. I love to color. I would love a mindful coloring book. Because I love art. I would also like a sharpie kit with it. My favorite thing I want is a google play card for my game on Roblox. I would love some P.J’s because I get very cold. How many elves do you have? Why do we call you Santa and others say St. Nicholas? I am looking forward to Christmas because my birthday and to see my cousin from Omaha. Her name is Aubree.

Your friend,

Owen Clark

Dear Santa,

I have 5 people in my family. I like football and to play it. I want an electric scooter and a Baltimore football T-shirt. I really want a Lego police station.

I like building Legos. I wonder what’s under the Christmas tree this year. Do you know my elf’s name? You probably do know my elf’s name. Only a few more days until Christmas. I can’t wait until Christmas Day.

Your friend,

Bryson Tusler

Dear Santa,