Letters to Santa

My favorite tradition is waking up my dad with my dog and sister. So first, my sister, dog and I sneak down stairs. Then we open the door to my mom and dad’s room and our dog flies in. Next, my dad says, “You guys better not wake up your mom.” So then we have to wait until our mom wakes up to open presents. Another favorite tradition of mine is that we have a saw that has been passed through the family. We use it every year the day after Thanksgiving when we cut down our Christmas tree. This saw is used only once a year.
-Reece Brown
My favorite Christmas tradition is going to my grandma’s house. We bake cookies and all of my cousins come. We eat the cookies together. Then, we go by the Christmas tree and take a picture. Next, we take turns opening presents together. My favorite Christmas present I have gotten was a Nintendo Switch.
-Noah Erickson
My favorite Christmas memory is the time we went to Mike’s mom’s house. It was so much fun! We played games and watched movies. We also ate a dinner that was really good. I played so much I was tired!
-Braeden Guthart
My favorite Christmas tradition is watching all of the Santa Claus movies before Christmas. We always wrap the presents with wrapping paper that matches the Christmas tree. It is fun guessing which of them is ours. This year we are adding a tradition that all of us wear the same pajamas. My favorite Christmas memory is when I got The Little Shop of Horrors movie. When I got it, I started crying because I wanted to watch the movie really bad!
-Hayden Hanson
My favorite christmas memory was from last year when we were at my grandma’s house opening presents. We all got our last presents, but our grandma told us to wait and open them at the same time. We counted down...3, 2, 1 OPEN!!! IT WAS A BEACH TOWEL WITH A PICTURE OF GREAT WOLF LODGE! Then we were told we were going to Great Wolf Lodge in February. Some of my favorite Christmas traditions happen on Christmas Eve. My family gets together and has a giant supper. Also, on Christmas Eve all of my siblings sleep in my room so we can hang out on Christmas morning if mom and dad are still sleeping.
-Addison Jacobs
My favorite Christmas memory is when we got a big Christmas tree. We had trouble fitting it through our door. My favorite tradition is when I decorate the tree and my cats are down by the tree rubbing against the stand. In the morning my cat like laying by the Christmas tree. Some ornaments fall off of the tree if they are low on the tree because my cats knock them off.
-Nicholas Kettlesen
On Christmas Eve, my family and I bake cookies and frost them. Then we go to church. My siblings and I sleep in the same room on Christmas Eve. In the morning we wake up my mom and dad. We open all of our gifts. Then, that afternoon we go to my grandma’s house and have a Christmas meal.
-Jenna Martzahn
My favorite Christmas memory is when my elf took the toilet paper and unrolled it all the way downstairs and put it in my mom and dad's room! The same day he taped wrapping paper to my door. A tradition that we do is all of our family comes together and my mom and dad go play poker. When the adults play my cousins and I play board games and video games. Sometimes we go to my great grandmas and we have a big feast with my WHOLE ENTIRE FAMILY...all 72 of them!
-Barrett Marzen
My family’s Christmas tradition is to eat cinnamon rolls every Christmas morning. On Christmas Eve my mom bakes them and they are really good. After we eat the cinnamon rolls everyone opens their presents. Then, we visit our grandparents. Christmas is my favorite holiday!
-Cayl Muller
My favorite Christmas tradition is when my brother and I sit in my room with an alarm clock waiting to go wake up my mom and dad. When the clock hit 7:45 a.m. we would storm into my parents bedroom and wake them up. We also have a tradition of eating lasagna on Christmas Eve because my uncle always wanted that because Garfield the cat liked it!
-Truman Myers
My favorite Christmas tradition is when my family and relatives all go to my grandparents house and open presents, eat food, talk, and play cards. This year we’ll all go somewhere else for Christmas, and my great grandma gets to come this year!
-Renae Newton
My two favorite Christmas traditions are getting a real tree and on Christmas Eve we do a play in church, let's take a closer look at these traditions. Every year my family gets a real tree. We have flavored candy canes and hot cocoa when we are getting our tree. Once we set up the tree we decorate it! Last year was my last year putting the star on our real tree. We also have our own little fake trees that we decorate with our own ornaments that we have gotten in previous years for presents. Santa puts our presents under our own trees. On Christmas Eve we go to church to be in a play to tell the story of Jesus being born. After church we go home and our;2 family and close friends come over. We take pictures and have a lot of snacks! My brother, sister, and I all sleep together on Christmas Eve. We wake up early the next morning and go in my parent’s bed. We wait for my dad to get in from chores. Then we all go and open presents!
- Abby Rachut
My favorite Christmas tradition is when my family watches the movie Polar Express every Christmas. We cuddle in blankets, have popcorn, and drink hot coco. We stay up very late and have fun! On Christmas morning we blast Christmas music really loud so everyone can hear it. Then we open presents and play with toys we get. It is fun! I am lucky to have five Christmas parties. We go to my Grandma Connie’s, Grandma Denise’s, Great Grandma Marge’s,Grandma Cimme’s, Dad Donnie’s, and Mom Cassie’s house. This will be my sister Ella’s first Christmas. She is going to get Christmas presents even if she doesn't know what is going on! I also like when we make cookies and decorate them. My favorite part is adding the sprinkles. We leave the cookies out for Santa. On Christmas day we get up extra early and open presents.
-Hannah Schaer
My favorite christmas tradition is decorating the tree with my family. It is fun with all the different ornaments. I also get to put the star on the tree. We also open presents one by one.
-Finn Smith
My favorite Christmas tradition is opening a Christmas present on Christmas Eve. I like to go shopping for Christmas presents for my family. That's my favorite part! I think giving is fun because I get to pick out the gifts. I also have a countdown every year to Christmas. I use a calendar that has 24 days until Christmas and has chocolate in every pouch. Another tradition I like is when I go sledding every year at my grandpa's. This year we are going to have a couple people over for Christmas.
-Payt’n Turnmeyer
My favorite Christmas memory is when my grandma makes us a big dinner on Christmas Eve. We also open Christmas presents after we eat. Then, we hang out on the couch and talk. After that we go play in the snow. When we get finished playing in the snow we drink hot coco and watch a football game. We also like to play cards and board games.
-Kailey Tusler
My favorite Christmas tradition is when I go to my grandma’s house on Christmas day and we eat and then play games. We play a game where you roll two dice and you keep rolling the dice until you get doubles. When someone gets doubles they get to unwrap a ball of saran wrap that has candy, little toys, and some money in it. Whatever drops out that person gets to keep. All the parents play on a team with their own ball and all the kids play against the parents with a different ball. My Aunt brings some games to play too. We play go fish, crazy eights, and a whole bunch of other fun games!
-Brylie Wagner
My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my Elf on the Shelf. I got my Elf on the Shelf between 2015 and 2016. I had been wanting an elf for a long time! One morning, I woke up and I walked into the kitchen and saw my elf on the counter. When I saw him I called my mom to the kitchen to tell her we had an elf. That is my favorite memory.
-Ailey Walsh
Christmas… what a wonderful time! I remember a Christmas years ago that was so fun for me. It all started on Christmas day when I woke up. I walked down the stairs, and to my own dismay, there wasn’t a single present under the tree! Then, I walked down the stairs to the basement. When I got down there I was amazed at what I saw! A brand new xbox 360! Those were the days. Merry Christmas!
-Isaac Weber