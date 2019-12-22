Letters to Santa

My two favorite Christmas traditions are getting a real tree and on Christmas Eve we do a play in church, let's take a closer look at these traditions. Every year my family gets a real tree. We have flavored candy canes and hot cocoa when we are getting our tree. Once we set up the tree we decorate it! Last year was my last year putting the star on our real tree. We also have our own little fake trees that we decorate with our own ornaments that we have gotten in previous years for presents. Santa puts our presents under our own trees. On Christmas Eve we go to church to be in a play to tell the story of Jesus being born. After church we go home and our;2 family and close friends come over. We take pictures and have a lot of snacks! My brother, sister, and I all sleep together on Christmas Eve. We wake up early the next morning and go in my parent’s bed. We wait for my dad to get in from chores. Then we all go and open presents!