Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of your joy presints and giving love to my family.

I like all of the toys you gave me and close.

I love you Santa.

Sincerely,

C.J.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything you do and thank you for my presents. I wish I can help you give presents. I want a dog and pokemon cards and football cards and a phone and that is all.

Sincerely,

Greysunn

Dear Santa,

You’ve been so nice Santa. You’ve also been so nice to my family. And I am going to give you and Mrs. Claus cookies and milk. And I am going to give the reindeer carrits and water. What I want for Christmas is Lego Friends and I want OMG dolls.

Sincerely,

Willow

Dear Santa,