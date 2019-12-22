Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
Thanks for the presents over the years but what I would like is a enchanted forest pet racon this year.
Sincerely,
Bryci Gentry
Dear Santa,
Thanks for all that you’ve given us. I want a puppy plece.
I will put some cookies and a cup of milk a plate of cerets for you all.
Santa thank you!!!!
Sincerely,
Leah Leake
Dear Santa,
You have worked so hard for me and I will leave cookies and milk and carrits for the reindeer OK. This year can I have a Nintendo Switch or a smart watch and a dog and pokemon cards and football cards.
Sincerely,
Choen
Dear Santa,
Thank you for prezends and giveing us. Thank you for giveing love. Can I have a gallf cart. I riley want to gratma. I riley want a phone and rall rode crossing.
Sincerely,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of your joy presints and giving love to my family.
I like all of the toys you gave me and close.
I love you Santa.
Sincerely,
C.J.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for everything you do and thank you for my presents. I wish I can help you give presents. I want a dog and pokemon cards and football cards and a phone and that is all.
Sincerely,
Greysunn
Dear Santa,
You’ve been so nice Santa. You’ve also been so nice to my family. And I am going to give you and Mrs. Claus cookies and milk. And I am going to give the reindeer carrits and water. What I want for Christmas is Lego Friends and I want OMG dolls.
Sincerely,
Willow
Dear Santa,
You have worked so hard to make it around the world. So I will bake you favrite cookies. I would love it if you bring me a Nintendo Switch and a big Lego set and a mug.
Sincerely,
Silas
Dear Santa,
I will give you your favorite cookies for Christmas. I would like a black panther lego set and a soft Seahawks blanket.
Sincerely,
Aspen
Dear Santa,
You are so nice to me. You are so nice. I am going to leave you some cookies and milk. Can you give me a twistebet and a bandana kage. And LOL.
Sincerely,
Abbey
Dear Santa,
You are Santa ever. This year I would like anuther crab and some art stuf and can I have a ranbow ball.
Thank you so much.
You have free articles remaining.
Sincerely,
Ella
Dear Santa,
You are so nice to bring presints you are the best Santa ever but I do not want much this Christmas and I want a wubble bubble ball please and a LOL please.
Sincerely,
Whitney
Dear Santa,
Your allwase kind no mater what so this year I want to give you some stuff. But I kind of something to. I want doll suplise and more I’m not going to list it because there is alot.
Sincerely,
Michelle
Dear Santa,
I will give you some cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. I would like a pet owl, a snow owl.
P.S. I like to doodle.
Sincerely,
Lily
Dear Santa,
I wish I could make toys. I will leave cookies.
Sincerely,
Wesden
Dear Santa,
You are a good Santa. I love you, Santa. I do not want much toys I onley want 2 toys or 1 toy. I will give you cookies your favorite cookies and carrots for you’re reindeer.
Sincerely,
Layla
Dear Santa,
I want to deliver toys with you and then I will give you cookies and go to sleep. You can give me anything. I love you Santa.
Love,
Da’Mobcto
Dear Santa,
You are so kind and nice. Thank you for your gifts. I’m so glad you are nice you are the best at writing and a lot of other things. I’m so happy you are you and I’m me. You don’t need to give me presents. I love you so much and Mrs. Claus for everything.
Sincerely,
Jadyn K.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. Thank you Santa. Thank you and for cellabrating Jesus birthday.
Sincerely,
Landon
Dear Santa,
Every year you bring me toys. Every time I give you cookies and milk you eat the cookies and milk. I feel happy.
Sincerely,
Brooke
Dear Santa,
You are so nice to everyone in the world. I want for Christmas is a baby girl of my very own, a sparkly dress for my next prgram would be very nice of you. I would like an elf on the shelf.
Love,
Jersey
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being nice to everyone. I want a R.C. golf cart.
Sincerely,
Bowen