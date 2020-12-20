Letters to Santa - Mrs. Tabberts (2nd grade) - Osage

How are the reindeer doing? Is Rudolph your favorite? Can you please get me a big race track with remote cars? You are the best!

Love,

Xavier Cornwell

***

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are your elves? You are great! I have been good this year so can you please bring me an iPad and a new dress and a new pair of high heels?

Love,

Cherokee Cullen

***

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? Are you rested up for Christmas? How many elves do you have? This year I would like a new set of Legos please. Can I please have a series of books too. Hope you are doing well.

Love,

Lauren Gerdman

***

Dear Santa,