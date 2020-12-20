Letters to Santa - Mrs. Tabberts (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. How old is Norman the Elf? How old is Caleb my elf? I would like a girl elf for Christmas. I would also like a metallic iPad case. Could I also have a Polly Pocket? I will leave you a cookie and milk.
Love,
Kaylen Bartz
***
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? How old are you and Mrs. Claus? This year I would like a Nintendo and that is all I want but you can give me more presents if you want. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Marleigh Burton
***
Dear Santa,
How old is Mrs. Claus? Are the elves behaving? Can you give me a phone and a remote control car and a computer? Thank you.
Love,
Damion Clayton
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? Is Rudolph your favorite? Can you please get me a big race track with remote cars? You are the best!
Love,
Xavier Cornwell
***
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are your elves? You are great! I have been good this year so can you please bring me an iPad and a new dress and a new pair of high heels?
Love,
Cherokee Cullen
***
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Are you rested up for Christmas? How many elves do you have? This year I would like a new set of Legos please. Can I please have a series of books too. Hope you are doing well.
Love,
Lauren Gerdman
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are doing good. This year I would like all of the five Nights at Freddy's games. I would also like Five Ninjas at Freddy's action figures. I like the ones called Foxy, Boney, Freddy, and Chica. Thank you.
Joshua Hugo
***
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? You are awesome! This year I want a real phone. Could you also please bring me a real computer. I will make cookies for you. Also, I want a real Raz Kids smart watch. Thank you.
Love,
Dakota Jordan
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? You are smart. CAn I please have a volleyball and a Barabie 3-in-1 Dream Camper? I would also like 5 pieces of slime. Thank you. I love you Santa.
Love,
Brynlee Kleckner
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have a few questions. How old are you? How hard are the elves working? I hope my elves don’t come to the workshop with a sugar rush. Today they were in the frosting! For Christmas I would like an American Boy Doll.
Love,
Mila Kyhl
***
Dear Santa,
Are your elves doing good? I hope you can deliver every present to everybody. I want some Beyblades and some Dolphin gloves and a Dolphin football helmet. Thank you!
Love,
Hayden McRoberts
***
Dear Santa,
Are you busy this year? Hi, I’m Jaedyn from Osage! How well are you doing? Can you please bring me a phone and computer and phone case?
Jaedyn Mehmen
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Our elf is nice. He gave us some hot chocolate. Could you please bring me a set of giant Legos.
From,
Jace Owen
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. Have you had Covid 19? Do you have to wear a mask? This year I would like a slime making set and some lego friends sets. Thank you and I hope all is well.
Elise Peterson
***
Dear Santa,
How well are you doing? I hope you are doing well. Can I please have a hoverboard and a toy train please? Can I have a party trumpet that you blow that go forward? Please can my hoverboard be green. Also, please tell the class elf Norman to give me my scissors back. They are green. Goodbye Santa.
Love,
Cullen Quinn
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I hope your elfs are doing good. This year I would like football gloves and a football and Beyblades.
Love,
Lane Smith
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. Can You please get me some football gloves? And a football helmet? What’s your favorite cookie?
Love,
Parker Swann
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re doing well. Are your elves doing good? You are really really kind, nice, and smart! May I please have a Barbie house, Barbie stuff, and baby stuff? Thank you! Can I please please have 1 million dollars? Thank you!
Love,
Kamryn Wagner
***
Dear Santa,
How is your deer doing? You are smart and nice! And this year for Christmas I would want a OMG doll and an elf on the shelf. I am going to give your reindeer carrots.
Love,
Khloe Willis
***
Dear Santa,
Santa, how are you doing? How are your elves? How many elves do you have? How old are you? Can you please bring me some books and things that keep me busy? Oh, and you are cool and awesome!
Love,
Steven Yang
***
Dear Santa,
Am I going to get presents and if I do can I have beyblades? How much do you weigh? Can I have hot wheels and a hoverboard? How is Rudolph and how are you doing?
Love,
Maverick
