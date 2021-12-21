 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Letters to Santa - Mrs. Tabbert (2nd grade) - Osage

  • 0
Letters to Santa-6

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas because it is my favorite holiday. Howo do your reindeer fly? What I want is for a electric scooter. 

Please help my mom's boyfriend feel better.

Kaydence Krause

***

Dear Santa,

Something I love about Christmas is spending time with my family. How are the elves doing and the reindeer doing? I hop I get a art set.

Merry Christmas

Hadlyn Jeffries

***

Dear Santa,

I love when I get to play hide and go seek with the elves. How is Mrs. Clause? I want a doll.

People are also reading…

Have a Happy Christmas

Kinsley Wyage

***

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing about Christmas is that it brings everyone together. How do the reindeer fly? 

I want a phone and fidgets for Chrismas thank you.

Have a happy happy Merry Chrismas!

Ilaria Marzen

Download PDF Mrs. Tabbert's 2nd grade in Osage

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? What do you do for Christmas?

Spending time with family is my favorite. Can you bring me art stuff?

Avett Beyer

***

Dear Santa,

Santa I love Christmas because it is happy and joy. How is Rudolph. I hope you bring me two iPads for me and Guy. Also Barbie dolls.

Bella Bernhardt & Guy

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a kitty.

How can you get presents around the world in one night? 

How are the reindeer?

Isabella Frost

***

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas because I love to see my family and I love to see my cousins. How are the reindeer? My mom wants a new iPhone. 

Be safe!

Lillian Deetz

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas because Santa brings lots of presents. how are the Reindeers?

I hope you bring me new dudes.

Merry Christmas.

Katelynn Blackdeer

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause?

I hope you'r raindeer are doing good. I really want to visit the North Pole!

My favorite thing is to open presents.

and I love the ones that you give me. but also others and one thing I want for Christmas, is a big box of figits and have a good Chrismas Santa!

Merry Christmas and to all a good night.

have fun everybody.

Paisley Betts

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas because it is the time to give. How are the raindeer? How are the elves doing? I wan't one thing it is a doll. On Christmas the boys open presents first. When they are done I open. Stay safe!

Caroline Penney

***

Download PDF Mrs. Tabbert's 2nd grade in Osage

Dear Santa, 

I love Christmas because we get together. Is Rudolph real? Ever Christmas mornin we take turns opening presents. I want a big lego set and a big nerf gun. Get some rest after Christmas!

Isaac Warrington

***

Dear Santa,

Have a safe flight to people's houses. How are the reindeer doing? I love the elfs. 

I wan't a dirt bike and iPhone.

Brooks Clark

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas!

What is your favorite color? What is your favorite football team in the NFL? Please bring a football and a wrestling mat. Merry Christmas

Maverick Howe

***

Dear Santa,

What have the elfs been doing?  my favorite thing about Christmas is my elf snowflake. I want Lego sets.

Happy New Year.

Blake Newton

***

Dear Santa,

Hello! it is me. I know there has been bad times a toy may have been broken but its probebly fine because you havee a lot of toys. I am ready for christmas I want a preditor figure for Christmas

Good bye!

Preston Logue

***

Dear Santa,

I love it when you come becase I get to spend time with my family. What are the elves doing? I hope you bring a craft set Merry Christmas! I like when my faily gathers around the tree and you bring a tractor set what does it look like in the North Pole thank you!

Lane Farmer You rock!

***

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas because I can go sledd, open presents and have hot chocolate. How do you stay a wolke all night?

Can you bring me a nerf gun.

Can you bring me.

I will leave you homomemde coikies.

Jackson Hintz

***

Dear Santa,

Hi santa and mrs. Clause! What I love about Christmas is all the joy it brings. How are the Reindeer can you please bring a ukalaly holder. A tradition we do for christmas is eat egg bake.

Mery Christmas ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho hoooooooooo

Alivia Penfold

***

Dear Santa,

What I love about christmas is vacation. Every christmas we wake up and we straight to the family room and open presents. How does the sleigh fly? What I want for christmas is footbol gloves and a iowa jersey. Merry christmas.

Rowan Bremer

***

Dear Santa,

What like about Chrsitmas is to see my family and get presents. How are the reindeer doing? What I want for Chrsitmas is a Iowa Hawkeye football and Iowa Hawkeye things Mery Chrsitmas

Lincoln Lynch

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas because I spend time with my family. How are the reindeer? I want a lot of Pokemon on Christmas and maybe a new phone. Have a happy happy Christmas and a New Year.

Oliver Williamson

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? can you bring me LOL dolls? and Barbeis?

My favorite thing about christmas is opening presents

Merry Christmas

Libbi Fritcher

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas because I get to see my family and friends. I get presents and we go over to my gradmas house. and we get to open our stockings so I love going there. I was wondring if rudolph real.

What are the elves doing what I really want for to get is a phone Santa I hope you have all good christmas.

Megan Gerdman

Download PDF Mrs. Tabbert's 2nd grade in Osage

SANTA FUN FACT

Santa has many nicknames.

We know him as Santa, but he goes by many names. Other than the big S.C., he is also known as Jolly Old St. Nick, Saint Nick, Father Christmas, Old Man Christmas and Kris Kringle.

– Source: The Daily Meal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News