Letters to Santa - Mrs. Tabbert (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,
I love Christmas because it is my favorite holiday. Howo do your reindeer fly? What I want is for a electric scooter.
Please help my mom's boyfriend feel better.
Kaydence Krause
***
Dear Santa,
Something I love about Christmas is spending time with my family. How are the elves doing and the reindeer doing? I hop I get a art set.
Merry Christmas
Hadlyn Jeffries
***
Dear Santa,
I love when I get to play hide and go seek with the elves. How is Mrs. Clause? I want a doll.
Have a Happy Christmas
Kinsley Wyage
***
Dear Santa,
My favorite thing about Christmas is that it brings everyone together. How do the reindeer fly?
I want a phone and fidgets for Chrismas thank you.
Have a happy happy Merry Chrismas!
Ilaria Marzen
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? What do you do for Christmas?
Spending time with family is my favorite. Can you bring me art stuff?
Avett Beyer
***
Dear Santa,
Santa I love Christmas because it is happy and joy. How is Rudolph. I hope you bring me two iPads for me and Guy. Also Barbie dolls.
Bella Bernhardt & Guy
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a kitty.
How can you get presents around the world in one night?
How are the reindeer?
Isabella Frost
***
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas because I love to see my family and I love to see my cousins. How are the reindeer? My mom wants a new iPhone.
Be safe!
Lillian Deetz
***
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas because Santa brings lots of presents. how are the Reindeers?
I hope you bring me new dudes.
Merry Christmas.
Katelynn Blackdeer
***
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause?
I hope you'r raindeer are doing good. I really want to visit the North Pole!
My favorite thing is to open presents.
and I love the ones that you give me. but also others and one thing I want for Christmas, is a big box of figits and have a good Chrismas Santa!
Merry Christmas and to all a good night.
have fun everybody.
Paisley Betts
***
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas because it is the time to give. How are the raindeer? How are the elves doing? I wan't one thing it is a doll. On Christmas the boys open presents first. When they are done I open. Stay safe!
Caroline Penney
***
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas because we get together. Is Rudolph real? Ever Christmas mornin we take turns opening presents. I want a big lego set and a big nerf gun. Get some rest after Christmas!
Isaac Warrington
***
Dear Santa,
Have a safe flight to people's houses. How are the reindeer doing? I love the elfs.
I wan't a dirt bike and iPhone.
Brooks Clark
***
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas!
What is your favorite color? What is your favorite football team in the NFL? Please bring a football and a wrestling mat. Merry Christmas
Maverick Howe
***
Dear Santa,
What have the elfs been doing? my favorite thing about Christmas is my elf snowflake. I want Lego sets.
Happy New Year.
Blake Newton
***
Dear Santa,
Hello! it is me. I know there has been bad times a toy may have been broken but its probebly fine because you havee a lot of toys. I am ready for christmas I want a preditor figure for Christmas
Good bye!
Preston Logue
***
Dear Santa,
I love it when you come becase I get to spend time with my family. What are the elves doing? I hope you bring a craft set Merry Christmas! I like when my faily gathers around the tree and you bring a tractor set what does it look like in the North Pole thank you!
Lane Farmer You rock!
***
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas because I can go sledd, open presents and have hot chocolate. How do you stay a wolke all night?
Can you bring me a nerf gun.
Can you bring me.
I will leave you homomemde coikies.
Jackson Hintz
***
Dear Santa,
Hi santa and mrs. Clause! What I love about Christmas is all the joy it brings. How are the Reindeer can you please bring a ukalaly holder. A tradition we do for christmas is eat egg bake.
Mery Christmas ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho hoooooooooo
Alivia Penfold
***
Dear Santa,
What I love about christmas is vacation. Every christmas we wake up and we straight to the family room and open presents. How does the sleigh fly? What I want for christmas is footbol gloves and a iowa jersey. Merry christmas.
Rowan Bremer
***
Dear Santa,
What like about Chrsitmas is to see my family and get presents. How are the reindeer doing? What I want for Chrsitmas is a Iowa Hawkeye football and Iowa Hawkeye things Mery Chrsitmas
Lincoln Lynch
***
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas because I spend time with my family. How are the reindeer? I want a lot of Pokemon on Christmas and maybe a new phone. Have a happy happy Christmas and a New Year.
Oliver Williamson
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? can you bring me LOL dolls? and Barbeis?
My favorite thing about christmas is opening presents
Merry Christmas
Libbi Fritcher
***
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas because I get to see my family and friends. I get presents and we go over to my gradmas house. and we get to open our stockings so I love going there. I was wondring if rudolph real.
What are the elves doing what I really want for to get is a phone Santa I hope you have all good christmas.
Megan Gerdman