Letters to Santa - Mrs. Tabbert (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. How is Mrs. Clause and your reindeer? Did you get all the presents made? Could you please bring me legos, a Mike Wazowski toy, and Hot Wheels cars? On Christmas I like to be with my mom and sister and watch movies together.

Love,

Guy

***

Dear Santa,

Who is your favorite football team? Am I on the good list this year? I would like you to bring me a Vikings football and Vikings football gloves. They are my favorite team. At Christmas time my favorite thing to do is set up the Christmas tree with my family.

Love,

Owen

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Sawyer and I am 8 years old. I like to ride my hoverboard. My favorite animals are bunnies. Is Rudolph a real reindeer? Do you have a favorite reindeer? How are all the reindeer? Could you please bring me a puppy and a Botley robot for Christmas? All I want is a good Christmas. I am going to go on vacation with my family this Christmas. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Sawyer

***

Dear Santa,

How do you get into my house? I don't have a chimney. How are you so quiet when you bring presents? My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. Who is your favorite reindeer and why? How old are you? Can you please bring me Botley the robot and a Finch robot? I would like a Barbie house too. My favorite part of Christmas is decorating my house with Christmas stuff.

Love,

Morgan

***

Dear Santa,

Is my elf Elmer naughty? What do your reindeer look like? What does your village look like? For Christmas I would like a Botley and Finch robot, electric scooter, and whatever you want to bring me. My favorite thing to do when it is Christmas is bake cookies with my family. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Ivy

***

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph funny? Are you funny? What is your real name? Can you please bring me underwear, Beyblades, and a Marty robot? Tell Mrs. Claus I will give her cookies too.

Love,

Anthony

***

Dear Santa,

How do you fit down my chimney? Do polar bears bother you at the North Pole? Could you please bring me robots for Christmas? I want a Botley and a Marty robot. I also would want an Apple iPad so I can run my robots. One Christmas tradition my family has is to watch Christmas movies. My favorite Christmas movie is Home Alone.

Love,

Blaine

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Hayden. I am 8 years old. I like to watch the Vikings play football. Does Rudolph really have a red nose? For Christmas I would like to get a Botlley robot and new legos. One Christmas tradition my family does is to drink grasshoppers. It is a drink that has minty stuff in it and ice cream. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Hayden

***

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? My favorite cookie is monster cookies. I would like an iphone, Botley and Finch robot. On Christmas my family likes to bake. We make a lot of yummy stuff. I hope you have a good Christmas with your family.

Love,

Brynlee

***

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? How do you get down my fireplace? What does the North Pole look like? I love when I get presents from you! For Christmas could you bring me a Botley robot and an iPod? My family will go to my grandma's house on Christmas to eat food.

Love,

Olivia

***

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite color? How do you get in my house because I don't have a chimney? Do you go through my door? Do the elves play football at the North Pole? For Christmas I would like a Botley robot and some football stuff. Can I have a big teddy bear? One thing I do on Christmas is open presents with my family. It is so much fun!

Love,

Cash

***

Dear Santa,

I wonder if my elf Buddy told you how good I am? I am going to leave you cookies when you come to my house. I'm fine with whatever you get me. I like to put up Christmas lights at my house. You will see them when you come. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Luke

***

Dear Santa,

How old are you? You have been bringing presents for a long time to kids! This year could you bring me a Justin Jefferson jersey, a Russel Wilson jersey, and a Jamarr Chase jersey too. That is what I hope you bring me please. How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? I will go to my grandma's house this year.

Love,

Marco

***

Dear Santa,

Do I have an elf? Did you replace the bells? My favorite tradition is opening my ornament on Christmas Eve. Does Prancer like to prance? What do you eat? This Christmas I would like window art, a Botley robot, and souvenir chocolate please. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Luella

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Rayna and I am 8 years old. I like to farm a lot! My favorite animals are pigs! How are your reindeer? Is Prancer prancing already? How do you get everywhere in time? For Christmas can you bring me a real pig? I also want a Botley robot. I just want to have a good Christmas. One thing I like doing when it is Christmas is singing carols.

Love,

Rayna

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Keaton. I am 8 years old. How big is your workshop? Do you have a favorite elf? I am going to tell my elf named Max what I want you to bring me for Christmas. My favorite part of Christmas is going to my grandma's house and opening presents. It is fun. I will leave you cookies and milk. Do your reindeer like cookies or carrots?

Love,

Keaton

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are your reindeer? Are all the other reindeer still picking on Rudolph? How do you make all the toys for everyone? This year can you please bring me a Botley, Finch, and Marty robot? I really like to open my Christmas presents on Christmas morning.

Love,

Callie

***

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? How are all your reindeer? I hope the other reindeer are being nice to Rudolph now. Please could I have a Botley and a Marty robot. I also want football gloves. You are the best person ever! I love you so much and my family loves you too! You're special to my family. This Christmas I will go to my Grandpa's house and eat turkey.

Love,

Kahtaya

***

Dear Santa,

You are awesome! I love you! I want a unicorn toy, a big Aphmau toy, and a cat toy for my cat. My favorite thing to do on Christmas is set up my tree and open my presents. Do you get tired when you have to bring presents to all the kids in the world? Could you bring me an elf on the shelf too? I love that you have magic!

Love,

AshLynn

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Alejandro. I am 7 years old. I like to play games. How do you do Christmas magic? I don't care what presents you bring me. You can just do the best. I like when my family eats turkey with pineapple and berries around it for Christmas.

Love,

Alex