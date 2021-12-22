 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Letters to Santa - Mrs. Randall (2nd grade) - Osage

  • 0
Letters to Santa-9

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old.

I live in the country. We live on a farm. I really want a Botley 2.0 because we have one at school and I want to get better at it. Also I really want a new comforter because I have a quilt right now. I would enjoy a new mattress because mine is rock solid. What do you do in the summer? Are you tired after you deliver all of those presents?

Becca Martzahn

***

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I love cubetto a lot at school. I really want one at home because I have to practice a lot. I really need a calendar at home because I de not know my days of the week. I want a desk at home because I do not have any where to do my homework. How many cookies do you eat? How old are you?

Brooklyn McRoberts

Download PDF Mrs. Randall's 2nd Grade in Osage

***

Dear Santa,

I like to play outside. My favorite game is football. 

My favorite color is red, yellow. Can I please have two football gloves so when I play football I can catch the ball.

May I have some football helmets for when I get boed then I can play with them. How many elves do you have? I am thankful for food and I know you are too. 

Deacon Ruehlow

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! I'm 8 years old. I have an elf and reindeer. My reindeer is named chippie. My elf is named Goldie. What I want for Christmas is Mini Brands because they are so cute. I want a metal jewelry kit so I can make things for people, I would love Botley, Botley is so cool!

Where did you go for vacation?

Thanks for what you do!

Kora Taets

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas so much because it snows outside. You get together with family and your friends. For Christmas, can I have a smart watch, a Botley 2.0 and a soccer ball? I will kick the ball. How is Mrs. Claus? Are you exhausted after Christmas Eve?

Emma Toenies

***

Dear Santa,

My favorite color is blue. My favorite sport is soccer. I have two sisters. I really want an architecture set because we have it at school. I really want Lego sets because I love building stuff with Legos. I would like Nerf guns because it's fun shooting my sister Miranda. I'm grateful for my family. How is Mrs. Claus doing? What is your favorite color?

Max Erickson

***

Dear Santa,

I live in the country. I like to hunt. for Christmas I would like Botley 2.0 because it's fun. I also want the Finch Robot because we have one at school. I always like hunting things.

Seth Power

***

Dear Santa,

I'm bulding a new house. My favorite color is orange. I want a snowmobie four wheeler and a Yamaha apex Snow bike sled. How is Rudolph the red nosed reindeer doing? I like to go fishing. I enjoy computer science. I have learned a lot.

Marcus Nicholson

***

Dear Santa,

I am a 7 year old kid. For Christmas may I have a Botley 2.0 because I can practice. I also want a Gravity maze. So I can learn how. Also a Hello Kitty toy. The best thing is that I get to spend it with my family. Santa, are you tired after Christmas?

Klaire Henderson

***

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I like to read and write. I would like a remote control snowmobile, helicopter, and an airplane. How many elves do you have? I like to play with John Deere tractors. We have a lot! Thank you.

Kade Herrick

***

Dear Santa,

I wish you a good Christmas. I make people smile. I would like a Peek-A-Roo. It has a cute baby inside. I like Legos and need more. I want to make a tower I can go inside. I would also like a dancing dog. 

How do you go down the chimney? Does Mrs. Clause eat a lot of cookies? I am thankful for my family.

Ella Gogg

Download PDF Mrs. Randall's 2nd grade in Osage

***

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas Eve. I would like one box of snap circuits so I can teach my mom. 

I think Gravity Maze would be neat too so I can play with my dad and mom.

I would like a Botley 2.0 so I can learn how to loop it. Santa, do you like cookie? How many houses do you go to? I am grateful for you, Santa.

Justin Huffman

***

Dear Santa, 

I like to live in osage because it is a fun town and I like this town because there are football games. How do you go down the chimney? And I really want new football gloves. The reason I want football gloves is so I catch better. And I want a Finch. Just because. And I want a lego set. The reason I want a lego set is becasue you can be creative. Hows Mrs. Claus doing?

Cooper Jacobs

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas!

I want a botley 2.0 because it is so cool!

I want a new snap circuit because my other one broke. 

I want a hoverboard because it has red lights on it and it helps me balance. Do you like my Christmas tree? I like your hat, and clothes, and boots. I am thankful for this world.

Ethan Bruggeman

***

Dear Santa,

I like to hunt, trap, fish, school, building and playing in my fort. 

For Christmas this year I want a sparker because when I turn 10 we have a contest. Whoever wins gets the best room and I want to practice. I would like a headlamp so when I go camping I don't have to hold a flashlight at night. I would love a Botley so I can get used to using it. If no one knows where you live how does the mailman get there? What do you eat there? I really liked the snowshoes you got me last year.

Thanks!

Cy Johnston

***

Dear Santa,

I love my class. My teacher teaches Computer Science. We have a lot of robots. In my class I have my cousin and friends. I love to play with them. I want Botley because I can practice at home. I want makeup to play with. I want school stuff for home. How cold is it there? Does Mrs. Claus help you? I am grateful for my class!

Morgan McRoberts

***

Dear Santa,

I like to play inside and play with my cousins. I want pixels, Botley 2.0, and a pillow. How many kids do you give presents to in one night? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I appreciate when you give us kids presents. I'm grateful for my family, friends, and you!

Raena Heinold

***

Dear Santa,

I like TV. I also love elves and Christmas. I want a minibrand and a sloth squishmallow I want those things for Christmas because they are cute and fun. My favorite color is purple. Do the elves sleep? I have a quiz for you. What's binary mean?

Hallie Rawn

***

Dear Santa,

I would like to say hi or hello and I will put out cookies and chocolate covered carrots. I am good at Soccer. I live at North 10th Street in Osage . I have as good of imagination. How cold is it up there? On a scale of  1 to 10 how many cookies do you like?

Annabella Dodge 

***

Dear Santa,

I want the Mario Party and a Botley 2.0. I also want the movie Santa and for the most important thing of all I want my sister to get a Nintendo. How many elves do you have? How old are you?

Jaxson Schriever

***

Dear Santa,

I am from Puerto Rico. 

I am 7 years old.

I want a LOL OMG doll. I want pixels like I have in my classroom. I also want a small cry Baby doll.

How old you are?

I think you are 100 years old.

What are your elves' names?

Andrea Rivera

***

Dear Santa,

I like spaghetti and cheeseburgers. I love going to the park. For Christmas I want Botley 2.0 because he can go different ways. I would also like a cat and dog toy. I'm very excited for Christmas. What is your favorite kind of cookie? I love school. My favorite part is my teacher. I like math and computer science.

Jasmine Selby

***

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old And am in 2nd grade. I have one brother named Tucker. I like to be with my friends at school. I would like the book Pete The Cat The Wheels on the bus. I would like the book Truck song because I like to read to. I would also like a toy snake that rattles. 

What is your favorite treat?

Do you every help make presents?

Sadie Brumm

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I still love to run. I also love to draw. My three top things I want for Christmas is Goojitzu because they are so squishy. I also want a guinea pig because they have fur and they are cute. I also want a Botley because they are so much fun! Could you also get my big brother a League Trainer box? He really wants one. I'm really thankful for family, friends, and my home. Do you sleep all year?

Blake Larrison

Download PDF Mrs. Randall's 2nd grade in Osage

 

SANTA FUN FACT

Different parts of the world leave different treats for Santa.

After departing from American skies, Santa is treated to different gifts and treats around the world.

In Australia and the United Kingdom, kids leave out sherry and mince pies. Swedish kids leave rice porridge. And Santa can expect an even greater surprise in Ireland upon his arrival: a pint of Guinness (beer).

– Source: The Daily Meal

