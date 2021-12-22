Letters to Santa - Mrs. Randall (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old.

I live in the country. We live on a farm. I really want a Botley 2.0 because we have one at school and I want to get better at it. Also I really want a new comforter because I have a quilt right now. I would enjoy a new mattress because mine is rock solid. What do you do in the summer? Are you tired after you deliver all of those presents?

Becca Martzahn

***

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I love cubetto a lot at school. I really want one at home because I have to practice a lot. I really need a calendar at home because I de not know my days of the week. I want a desk at home because I do not have any where to do my homework. How many cookies do you eat? How old are you?

Brooklyn McRoberts

***

Dear Santa,

I like to play outside. My favorite game is football.

My favorite color is red, yellow. Can I please have two football gloves so when I play football I can catch the ball.

May I have some football helmets for when I get boed then I can play with them. How many elves do you have? I am thankful for food and I know you are too.

Deacon Ruehlow

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! I'm 8 years old. I have an elf and reindeer. My reindeer is named chippie. My elf is named Goldie. What I want for Christmas is Mini Brands because they are so cute. I want a metal jewelry kit so I can make things for people, I would love Botley, Botley is so cool!

Where did you go for vacation?

Thanks for what you do!

Kora Taets

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas so much because it snows outside. You get together with family and your friends. For Christmas, can I have a smart watch, a Botley 2.0 and a soccer ball? I will kick the ball. How is Mrs. Claus? Are you exhausted after Christmas Eve?

Emma Toenies

***

Dear Santa,

My favorite color is blue. My favorite sport is soccer. I have two sisters. I really want an architecture set because we have it at school. I really want Lego sets because I love building stuff with Legos. I would like Nerf guns because it's fun shooting my sister Miranda. I'm grateful for my family. How is Mrs. Claus doing? What is your favorite color?

Max Erickson

***

Dear Santa,

I live in the country. I like to hunt. for Christmas I would like Botley 2.0 because it's fun. I also want the Finch Robot because we have one at school. I always like hunting things.

Seth Power

***

Dear Santa,

I'm bulding a new house. My favorite color is orange. I want a snowmobie four wheeler and a Yamaha apex Snow bike sled. How is Rudolph the red nosed reindeer doing? I like to go fishing. I enjoy computer science. I have learned a lot.

Marcus Nicholson

***

Dear Santa,

I am a 7 year old kid. For Christmas may I have a Botley 2.0 because I can practice. I also want a Gravity maze. So I can learn how. Also a Hello Kitty toy. The best thing is that I get to spend it with my family. Santa, are you tired after Christmas?

Klaire Henderson

***

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I like to read and write. I would like a remote control snowmobile, helicopter, and an airplane. How many elves do you have? I like to play with John Deere tractors. We have a lot! Thank you.

Kade Herrick

***

Dear Santa,

I wish you a good Christmas. I make people smile. I would like a Peek-A-Roo. It has a cute baby inside. I like Legos and need more. I want to make a tower I can go inside. I would also like a dancing dog.

How do you go down the chimney? Does Mrs. Clause eat a lot of cookies? I am thankful for my family.

Ella Gogg

***

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas Eve. I would like one box of snap circuits so I can teach my mom.

I think Gravity Maze would be neat too so I can play with my dad and mom.

I would like a Botley 2.0 so I can learn how to loop it. Santa, do you like cookie? How many houses do you go to? I am grateful for you, Santa.

Justin Huffman

***

Dear Santa,

I like to live in osage because it is a fun town and I like this town because there are football games. How do you go down the chimney? And I really want new football gloves. The reason I want football gloves is so I catch better. And I want a Finch. Just because. And I want a lego set. The reason I want a lego set is becasue you can be creative. Hows Mrs. Claus doing?

Cooper Jacobs

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas!

I want a botley 2.0 because it is so cool!

I want a new snap circuit because my other one broke.

I want a hoverboard because it has red lights on it and it helps me balance. Do you like my Christmas tree? I like your hat, and clothes, and boots. I am thankful for this world.

Ethan Bruggeman

***

Dear Santa,

I like to hunt, trap, fish, school, building and playing in my fort.

For Christmas this year I want a sparker because when I turn 10 we have a contest. Whoever wins gets the best room and I want to practice. I would like a headlamp so when I go camping I don't have to hold a flashlight at night. I would love a Botley so I can get used to using it. If no one knows where you live how does the mailman get there? What do you eat there? I really liked the snowshoes you got me last year.

Thanks!

Cy Johnston

***

Dear Santa,

I love my class. My teacher teaches Computer Science. We have a lot of robots. In my class I have my cousin and friends. I love to play with them. I want Botley because I can practice at home. I want makeup to play with. I want school stuff for home. How cold is it there? Does Mrs. Claus help you? I am grateful for my class!

Morgan McRoberts

***

Dear Santa,

I like to play inside and play with my cousins. I want pixels, Botley 2.0, and a pillow. How many kids do you give presents to in one night? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I appreciate when you give us kids presents. I'm grateful for my family, friends, and you!

Raena Heinold

***

Dear Santa,

I like TV. I also love elves and Christmas. I want a minibrand and a sloth squishmallow I want those things for Christmas because they are cute and fun. My favorite color is purple. Do the elves sleep? I have a quiz for you. What's binary mean?

Hallie Rawn

***

Dear Santa,

I would like to say hi or hello and I will put out cookies and chocolate covered carrots. I am good at Soccer. I live at North 10th Street in Osage . I have as good of imagination. How cold is it up there? On a scale of 1 to 10 how many cookies do you like?

Annabella Dodge

***

Dear Santa,

I want the Mario Party and a Botley 2.0. I also want the movie Santa and for the most important thing of all I want my sister to get a Nintendo. How many elves do you have? How old are you?

Jaxson Schriever

***

Dear Santa,

I am from Puerto Rico.

I am 7 years old.

I want a LOL OMG doll. I want pixels like I have in my classroom. I also want a small cry Baby doll.

How old you are?

I think you are 100 years old.

What are your elves' names?

Andrea Rivera

***

Dear Santa,

I like spaghetti and cheeseburgers. I love going to the park. For Christmas I want Botley 2.0 because he can go different ways. I would also like a cat and dog toy. I'm very excited for Christmas. What is your favorite kind of cookie? I love school. My favorite part is my teacher. I like math and computer science.

Jasmine Selby

***

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old And am in 2nd grade. I have one brother named Tucker. I like to be with my friends at school. I would like the book Pete The Cat The Wheels on the bus. I would like the book Truck song because I like to read to. I would also like a toy snake that rattles.

What is your favorite treat?

Do you every help make presents?

Sadie Brumm

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I still love to run. I also love to draw. My three top things I want for Christmas is Goojitzu because they are so squishy. I also want a guinea pig because they have fur and they are cute. I also want a Botley because they are so much fun! Could you also get my big brother a League Trainer box? He really wants one. I'm really thankful for family, friends, and my home. Do you sleep all year?

Blake Larrison

