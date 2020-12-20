Letters to Santa - Mrs. Randall (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you doing? Are you busy making toys? I have been home doing homework and playing outside. Are you going to bring any snow when you come? We don't have any yet. I would like a supergirl, barbie clothes, and slime for Christmas. I hope to see you soon and I get lots and lots of presents.

Love,

Brianne Ketletsen

***

Dear Santa,

How is it at the North Pole? I have a new dog named Oliver. I have two go carts. I want a four wheeler because I can ride it in the snow. I want to get a bigger house. Ours is small and too long. I want a RC car so I can scare my mom, dad, sister and Oliver. I hope you get my letter.

Your friend,

Matt Klapperich

***

Dear Santa,