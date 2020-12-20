Letters to Santa - Mrs. Randall (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you doing? Are you busy making toys? I have been home doing homework and playing outside. Are you going to bring any snow when you come? We don't have any yet. I would like a supergirl, barbie clothes, and slime for Christmas. I hope to see you soon and I get lots and lots of presents.
Love,
Brianne Ketletsen
***
Dear Santa,
How is it at the North Pole? I have a new dog named Oliver. I have two go carts. I want a four wheeler because I can ride it in the snow. I want to get a bigger house. Ours is small and too long. I want a RC car so I can scare my mom, dad, sister and Oliver. I hope you get my letter.
Your friend,
Matt Klapperich
***
Dear Santa,
How are you in the North Pole with Mrs. Clause? I like to be outside after school. I like to be in my room. I really want movies because I like to watch T.V. I really want a new water bottle because my water bottle shoots out water. I really want a T.V. in my room because I don’t have one. I want a shirt that has my name on it because I only have one.
Love,
McKinley Bierbrodt
***
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite type of ice cream? I like popcorn without butter. I like reading a lot! For Christmas I would like the Lego friends big boat because it would be nice to have it. I would like a pet fish because I don't have a pet yet. I would like a beyblade because it would be fun!
Happy Holidays!
Love,
Lauryn Valasek
***
Dear Santa,
Are your elves funny? I live on a farm at the end of Stacyville. I would like some Pokemon because some of my Pokemon got stolen from me. I would love it if I could get them back. I would also like Yugioh cards because Thatcher has a bunch of them. I hope you have a great year.
Love,
Cash Riddle
***
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I do my homework by myself and I am good. I want a horse because I love riding them. I also want a phone because I love calling my friends. I want a dollhouse because I love playing with dolls.
Love,
Kadence Hughes
***
Dear Santa,
Is it hard to go around the whole earth in one night? I am drawing Dog Man characters. I am excited that my tree in my room is up. I want two new Nintendo games. I want Lego Mario. Stay safe and have a good travel around the world. Merry Christmas, Santa!
From,
Cole Crandall
***
Dear Santa,
Are you always jolly? Did you know I have four pets? I really really like my mom and dad. I like my whole family. What I want for Christmas is a phone of any kind. I want it because I don’t want to ask my sister every time for her old phone. I want a Hoverboard. I want an electrical scooter. Stay safe.
Love,
Alexis Powers
***
Dear Santa,
I wonder how you are doing” I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a pair of new shoes and a dirt bike. I want a pair of jeans and sweatpants too. Merry Christmas!
Easton Rogers
***
Dear Santa,
Are you busy this Christmas? I like my family. I can build cool stuff. I want some clothes and legos. Last thing I want is Pokemon because I like them. Are you having a good day? I think you will have a good Christmas. Are you feeling okay? How is Christmas going?
Your friend,
Hunter Block
***
Dear Santa,
Do you buy all the stuff that people want for Charisma? I like to play Fortnite and Minecraft. I like to watch YouTube. I want a computer, an iphone 12 Pro, and an Apple watch because I have an iphone 6. I want a computer because I want to play computer games. I hope you have a jolly Christmas.
Love,
Ashton Pettey
***
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I like to play out in the snow. I like to play in the sand. I want an Xbox with a farm simulator on it. I want a toy cow that has a tag. I want a shirt and pjs that are red and green. Please and Thank you.
Kyle Johnson
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing with Covid? I like playing car derbies. I like electronics. I can’t think of anything I want for Christmas. My sister really wants a nerf gun. I have all of them. I like to see my family.
Your friend,
Lathen Easton
***
Dear Santa,
Do you have to wear masks in the North Pole? I live on a farm. I like my teacher. I would like a notebook because I like to write. I would like new tennis shoes because mine are getting too small. I would like a hoverboard because I have never been on one. I hope you are doing well.
Love,
McKenna Kuper
***
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I like to play football and I like to run outside. I want an elf on my shelf and I want a hotwheel and I want a gumball machine. I want those toys because I have never had one of those before. I live in Osage. I appreciate you and thank you for getting presets for us.
Merry Christmas!
Adler Ruehlow
***
Dear Santa,
Will you give us an elf at my home? For presents I want a barbie car and a makeup brush set. I would take whatever you want to give me. Why do I want these things because I feel thankful. How are you doing with covid?
Your friend,
Madison Dorsey
***
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you doing in the North Pole? Will my elf Jimmy be coming back to you soon? Jimmy gets into a lot of trouble at our house. I have been good this year. I have been doing my homework and helping my mom. I also have been playing with my friend Tyler. I would like a Cry Baby Dreamy baby doll, new shoes, and a go kart because my old one broke. I love you.
BFF,
Izzy Toupal
***
Dear Santa,
Do you have Covid? I am smart. I visited Santa in 2017. I want cars and beyblades. I also would like a real Mario Kart track.
Merry Christmas!
Joshua Mueller
***
Dear Santa,
Are you cold when you hand out presents? I live on a farm. We have ducks. For Christmas I would like a Baby Alive, Nintendo Switch, and a phone. I wish for you to be safe.
Love,
Hayden Janssen
***
Dear Santa,
Do you create new toys or make toys other people have made? My brother and I like to play games. My favorite game is Fort Nite. I would like a new nerf gun because my brother and I like to have nerf gun fights. It would be great to have two player games. I want some new movies because my dad has a movie player in the van. Have a good Christmas!
Merry Christmas,
Brighton Beyer
