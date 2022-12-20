Letters to Santa - Mrs. Randall (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,

I am always super kind. I always follow the rules at school. I really want a Nintendo Switch I have played it before and it was lots of fun. I would love to have one. So I'd also like some snap circuits because I love to build and I like to make things. I also have them at school and they are so much fun!

Love,

Landon

***

Dear Santa,

I love robots. I like coding them. I like my teacher. She is so nice. I want legos because I like building cool things. I also want a new necklace because I love jewelry. Are elves real? Are reindeer real? What is it like at the North Pole? Be safe while you travel.

Love,

Kendall

***

Dear Santa,

I love robots and Transformens. I have been trying to do my best in everything. I would like a Sphero Indi car because it is fun. I could do awesome things with it. I want some Sonic figures. I play with them. Have a great Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Wyatt

***

Dear Santa,

I am 9 years old. I am in Mrs. Randall's class. I would like snap circuits and a Finch robot for Christmas. Those would be the best things ever because I love computer science. Are you busy? Thanks for your hard work. How far can your reindeer go?

Love,

Tysen

***

Dear Santa,

I am in second grade. I am 7 years old. I would really like a robot because I really love coding. I would really love a baking set because I really enjoy cooking. I would like a lot of books because I really, really love to read. How many houses do you have to go to for Christmas/ I hope you have the best Christmas ever.

Love,

Charlee

***

Dear Santa,

I am smart and good at math. I like to fish. I like playing with robots. I like st math. I would like a Botley, Finch and Marty robots because I would play all day with them. I can learn computer science from using them. Is it fun up in the sky? Is it loud and full in the shop?

Love,

Caleb

***

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I love Christmas. Santa, can I please have Botley, Finch robot, and snap circuits. They are fun and I can learn from them. Do you get sick in the cold? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well and the reindeer. Have any kids touched the elves? If kids have I hope that they are good.

Your friend,

Saylor

***

Dear Santa,

I love Santa! My favorite color is red. I love Botley the robot. For Christmas, I really want Botley. I would make a maze for the robot. I want slime too. I like to play with it. Santa could you please bring presents for my brothers? Please surprise my sisters too. Can I go to Puerto Rico to open presents?

Nani

***

Dear Santa,

I am a good classmates. All my friends love to play with me. Can I have some snap circuits? I would build all the projects. Could I have a Finch robot? It would mean a lot to me. Is the movie actually real? How old is Rudolph? What do you and Mrs. Claus eat on Christmas Eve? You and your reindeer look pretty cool.

Your friend,

Jacob

***

Dear Santa,

I am a little shy. I love unicorns. I rally want a Squishmellow because I only have 3 or 4. I also want a new big blanket. Are your elves real? I think you are really special because you get me some really fun stuff. I love how you get everything I want. I also want Botley. How many elves do you have? Can you give my sister and my brothers some good things too! I love coming to school with Mrs. Randall.

Love,

Makaya

***

Dear Santa,

I am a really good kid! My favorite holiday is Christmas. I am healthy too. I want a normal kind of snap circuit kit for Christmas. I want a light snap circuit set too. I would take a Botley also. I can code with it! I want to know how many cookies have you eaten? I want to know how many elves you have? Have a good Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus. I hope you are doing well.

Love,

Benson

***

Dear Santa,

I have the best teacher and family ever! I love my school. I want a lot of crafts. I love to design crafts. I want Finch and Marty robots. I love robots. Is it really cold at the North Pole? How many elves do you have? I hope you have the best Christmas ever. I hope your elves are doing well too. I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well also.

Love,

Hayden

***

Dear Santa,

You probably know me. I like to play with my friends a lot. I also like to go outside. I would really like a elf please. I also would like to get a LOL house and LOLs with it too. I would play with them a lot. I would like a pack of 100 snap circuits. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing?

Love,

Marley

***

Dear Santa,

I have the best teacher in the world and family too. I would like an RC car for Christmas and a robot because I can play with my grandpa. How many toys do the elves have to make? Do you have to check the list twice? I hope you have a great Christmas!

Love,

Zander

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. I love the winter. I would love to get snap circuits. I would play with them all the time. I would also like some Strawbees. I can get my brain thinking. How many elves do you have? What options do the elves have? I hope you have a good Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Your friend,

Adelynn

***

Dear Santa,

I love to play football and play with legos. I hope you get me a RC car and legos. I have been really good. I'm good at football. I love to do ST math and play with Botley. I like to play basketball, wrestle, and I love to make a snowman. How long does it to deliever gifts? How many reindeer do you have?

Love,

Grant

***

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I'm good at sports. I would love a RC car. I would like a lego set because I like them. I like the RC car because I lost my old remote control. Lego sets are fun. I want Botley because it is interesting. Why do you have elves? Thank you!

Your friend,

Beckett

***

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. My favorite color is purple. I really want Botley for a present. I would have it make noises. I also want snap circuits. The light snap circuits kit is interesting. The Finch robot is something I want. I can do different things with it. How far do you live from Osage? I hope you have a good Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus,

Love,

????

***

Dear Santa,

You know me. I'm cool. I have light brown hair. I really want snap circuits. I will play all day and make different projects. I also would like Botley and Marty robots please. I like coding to make noise. You are cool. Do you get sick? Can you bring my brother a Rablox pillow? Thank you.

From,

Greyson

***

Dear Santa,

I am a good reader. I have great parents. I would like Botley the robot for Christmas. I like when it makes noise. I want new books. My favorite is Dog Man. Are you scared your reindeer will fall? How do the elves work so fast? Thank you Stanta for bringing me presents.

Love,

Anna