Letters to Santa - Mrs. Olson (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,

Hi. How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? Can I have an American Girl doll for Chistmas? I also want some candy in my stocking! I also want an LOL doll. Oh and one more thing don't give any candy to my sister she has been a little noty this year.

Braelynn Trettin

***

Dear Santa,

Can I have shoos, boots and a new Nintendo please. How are you?

Kellicki Taylor

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? I wood wont a Barbie plees. I wood wont to fish. I wood wont a a chrip to cristol.

Paizley Olson

***

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. Can you say hi to Mrs. Claus? What I want for Christmas is like a guinea pig and want ells I want is a catmeedoh and want ells I want is some close.

Valentina Dewalle

***

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa?

Can I have a piano?

Can I have a Royal Mystery egg? A golden one.

Alayna Onken

***

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Minecraft Lego set? Can I also have Pokemon cards and Pokemon poke ball?

Drive safely.

Boone Adams

***

Dear Santa,

I hope the reindeer are doing good for Christmas.

I would like a tablit, a toy horse barn, and a new iPoun. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Sadie Hollatz

***

Dear Santa,

First of all, don't feed too much silage to the reindeer. For Christmas I want a sonic fin football! I would love a nerf guns. I also I want a pink football gloves! I also want some football cards! Don't get to tired on the flight!

Jace Hemann

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want an iPad and a BMX scooter.

Nolan Evens

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa!

How are Mrs. Claus and reindeer and the elf?

Can I have a bike?

I would like some clothes.

Deandrea Nunn

***

Dear Santa,

How are you dooing Santa?

I wood like my own elf.

I wood like a huverbord. I wood like a noow backpack.

Jolie Voight

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? For Christmas can I please have a American Girl doll, a computer, and a puppy? PS a real puppy.

Caroline Norby

***

Dear Santa,

Could I please have a phone and a laptop? I would also like a Nintendo. Thank you Santa.

How is it going up North?

Spencer Johanns

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how chip and cherry doing?

I woold like floring done. I woold like a fier on Chismis. I woold like cookies.

Vince Taylor

***

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Can I please have some figets, some coloring books, and some weird school books.

Thank you!

Kenzie Clark

***

Dear Santa,

Are the elfs injoing thersels? For Christmas I wud like sum hatchimals. I wud allso like a biger wallit and maby Lols. Tell Mrss. Claus hi.

Hattie Odeen

***

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa!

How is the reindeer? Can I please have a sled and a Enduro Night Runner RC car. Can I also please have a toy reindeer?

Ean During

***

Dear Santa,

How are Dasher, Dancer, Vixen, Prancer, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, Rudolph doing? For Christmas I wood like a American Girl Dolls, a hover board, unicorn toys.

I hope you have a good Christmas.

Kennedi Pfenning

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How are the elf? I hope they are good!

Anyway, now for my toys, I would like a few Legos, please and maybe a reindeer horn and a tv please.

Logan Kuennen

***

Dear Santa,

I hope you come to my house this Christmas! Can I please have a gumball machine, computer, popit?

Maxine Blackdeer

***

Dear Santa,

How is the weather up there? For Christmas can I please have a new dog, and some slime and a new bike.

Thank you.

Miranda Erickson

***

Dear Santa,

Hi marry Christmas!

Santa will you get me a toy car and slime and some fun toys.

See ya.

Jackson Moone

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! Could I please have a new satell, and lots uv popits, and a my life doll. Are Misis Claus cookis good? Thank you Santa.

Paetyn Hobbs

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Elfy is doing great. How is Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen and Rudolph. How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elfs? I would like a apple watch. I would also like a iPhone13. I would also like a computer. Thank you!

Jett Kuper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0