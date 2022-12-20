Letters to Santa - Mrs. Olson (2nd grade) - Osage

Dear Santa,

May I please have a orangutan doll and puppy sleeping bag. How are the reindeer?

Clarity

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves doing? How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? For my present I would want the best Chrismas ever. And please try to make my cousin Ty better he is filling sick at this moment. I hope you have a good Chrismas.

Beckett

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a life like orangutan doll or a puppy sleeping bag. How is Mrs. Claus doing? What type of cookies do you want this year? What type of candy do the elves want. How are the reindeer doing? How are you doing Santa? You don't need to get me eneethin.

Mallory

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How are the reindeer? I want a saddle a headstall and miniy brands. Have a great Christmas!

Love,

Jocelyn

***

Dear Santa,

What are the elves favorite food? How are you doing? I'm excited for Christmas! What about you? I would like a Polly Pocket set and a Squishmallow.

Kensie

***

Dear Santa,

May I please have a guitar, xbox, and misc? How cold is the North Pole? How many elves are in the workshop? How old are you? What is your faverite cookie? Have a great Chistmas!

Gunner

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing but what I want for Christmas is a big Squishmellow and a Nintendo.

Love,

Jamie

***

Dear Santa,

Can I please have Maio Karts or an Nintendo, American horse gear, I would like an elf on a shelf! P.S. How are Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elves doing? I will get candy for the elves.

Your friend,

Charlotte

***

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. I even hope you can deliver presents to peoeple in need.

Love,

Paul

***

Dear Santa,

I want to know how you named your reindeer. Can I please have a nintendo? Do your elves like candy? Santa, are you kind and sweet?

Love,

Emma

***

Dear Santa,

Can I please have some V-bucks a nd a new basketball and and Legos. How are the reindeer? What is Mrs. Claus doing?

Brynlee

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reideer? What kind of food do the elves like? Are you excited for cookies? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you stay warm on Chrismas eve. Can I have a headset and Pokemon?

Kaden

***

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I hope they are okay. I would like a tablet and legos. Do you get presents?

Love,

Destiny

***

Dear Santa,

Is it cold at the North Pole? I would like a nobet dinosaur that spits and a train I will leave you a cookie and milk.

Love,

Thane

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Will you come on Christmas Eve? I want a Nintendo.

Briie

***

Dear Santa,

I want a makey an Avengers lego set and a nintendo switch. I think you are nice.

Love,

Stefan

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Can I have a switch. Can I maybe a Mario cart please?

????

***

Dear Santa,

Can you please giv me a bouncy house??

Aubrey

***

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Kermit the puppet and a rubber chick and a mutu stuffy?

Sawyer