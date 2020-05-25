Letter: Mitchell County Relay for Life needs your help

Mitchell County Relay for Life needs your help!
It was in May of 1985 that Dr. Gordy Klatt made his historic 24 Hour Walk and Run to raise money for the American Cancer Society to support cancer research. This is now known as Relay for Life.
Mitchell County Relay for Life was planning many activities for 2020 to help celebrate 35 years of raising money for cancer research. Stacyville was to host this year’s event on July 11.
The Relay for Life event as it stands now may not be held in July. This would mean that so many people who look forward to this celebration would not be able to enjoy the great music and singers, the different types of entertainment and games, the silent auction, the Survivor Ceremony and Walk, the Luminary Ceremony, the awards ceremony, the great food, and the fellowship.
The federal and state guidelines have also put a slowdown in our efforts to raise money; events such as the Celebrity Bartender Night, the Traditional Omelet Breakfast, the Cinco De Mayo evening, the Belle of the Ball event, and other yearly activities to raise money to Fight Cancer have had to be canceled.
For the past 35 years, the people of Mitchell County have been very generous and have “paid it forward” with their donations to Relay for Life. Many people here have had the services and programs of the American Cancer Society and are part of the more than 350 cancer survivors that live in Mitchell County. So, our plan this year is very simple; after you read this, we ask you to simply send a generous donation to Relay for Life (or the American Cancer Society) and mail to: Leo Chisholm, 5 Presidential Court, Osage, Iowa 50461, for tabulation in the Mitchell County Relay for Life account. I take this opportunity to say a BIG THANK YOU and GOD BLESS you for your generous donation.
Leo Chisholm, Osage
