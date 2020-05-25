Letter: Mitchell County Relay for Life needs your help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mitchell County Relay for Life needs your help!

It was in May of 1985 that Dr. Gordy Klatt made his historic 24 Hour Walk and Run to raise money for the American Cancer Society to support cancer research. This is now known as Relay for Life.

Mitchell County Relay for Life was planning many activities for 2020 to help celebrate 35 years of raising money for cancer research. Stacyville was to host this year’s event on July 11.

The Relay for Life event as it stands now may not be held in July. This would mean that so many people who look forward to this celebration would not be able to enjoy the great music and singers, the different types of entertainment and games, the silent auction, the Survivor Ceremony and Walk, the Luminary Ceremony, the awards ceremony, the great food, and the fellowship.

The federal and state guidelines have also put a slowdown in our efforts to raise money; events such as the Celebrity Bartender Night, the Traditional Omelet Breakfast, the Cinco De Mayo evening, the Belle of the Ball event, and other yearly activities to raise money to Fight Cancer have had to be canceled.