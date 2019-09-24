Mitchell County Farm Bureau members participated in a conservation field day held at the Dean Sponheim Farm, originally planned for the Kevin Sprung Farm.
Due to the inclement weather, on Thursday, Sept. 12, the Mitchell County Farm Bureau’s Conservation Field Day was moved inside at the Dean Sponheim farm. Iowa House Representative Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood, and Iowa Senator Wayland Brown of Osage were among the attendees.
Chris Hay, senior environmentalist with the Iowa Soybean Association, was the first to speak on some of the conservation practices on the Sprung Farm and other farms in the Rock Creek Watershed. The Iowa Soybean Association and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship were major contributors to constructing the Sprung’s bio reactor.
Hay said through research it has been found bio reactors have shown a range of 20 to 90 percent reduction in nitrates, with an overall average reduction of 43 percent. Sprung said his reactor handles water from about 65 acres of his land. He has also installed saturated buffer strips along streams, which helps to keep nitrates from entering waterways.
“The Rock Creek Water Shed has the largest concentration of these practices in the country,” Hay said. “If we get enough of these practices within a watershed we hope to see a reduction of nutrients in waterways.”
“Mitchell County has been fortunate having the help of the Iowa Soybean Association, and we have been very fortunate having a legislature who supports conservation efforts,” Sprung said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa Soybean Association will be helping to construct several more bio reactors within the Rock Creek Watershed this year.
Sponheim said he found cover crops have complemented strip tilling. “I began using cover crops mainly for nutrient reclaiming,” Sponheim said. He added he later realized cover crops helped to greatly improve soil health.
“When it comes to soil health it’s a five to ten year commitment and it’s hard to convince people,” Sponheim told the legislators. “We are just at the beginning of building the infrastructure for cover crops. You have to change the mindset on current tillage practices before you start talking cover crops. I have changed my own mind on what a good seedbed looks like.”
Sponheim said finely tilled dirt robs the soil of the oxygen that keeps microorganisms and worms alive. “Originally prairie soil was chunky when it was turned over,” he said. “Because of the soil health on our own land, the minute lower dried leaves fall from corn plants in the fall and hit the ground, they are taken into the soil by earthworms that are present in our healthy soil.”
After the field day, Bloomingdale said, “This was a great tour. I love seeing conservation practice being implemented.”
Brown added, “This was a great hands on view of how they harvest the cover crop seed and process it. It is good anytime you have an open dialog about these things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.