Leeman Education Center will be a storytelling facility

All of the proceeds from the book will be used to support the foundation. It is currently being sold at the Cedar Valley Seminary, and when the Leeman Education Center opens, it will be sold there as well.

Drew told Press News reporter Jim Cross he spent hours in the Osage Public Library doing research for the book, which took two years to write. He said that the people of Osage were very helpful and willing to provide him with information as he wrote the book.

Now that the book has been published and the Foundation has figured out more about their goals and mission with the Leeman Education Center, Ruehlow says it will be open to the public in April 2021.

Ruehlow says the center will be a storytelling facility.

“It falls under the Cedar Valley Seminary foundation, which our mission is to continue to serve and grow the community,” says Ruehlow. “And I guess with that particular component of our mission, we will be telling stories of happenings, things that happened in our county, and the history of what’s happened.”

She says the center will focus on families and individuals who tell the history of Mitchell County and how faith-based communities were involved in the county’s beginnings.