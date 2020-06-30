Leeman Education Center will be a storytelling facility

Mitchell County residents will soon have a place where they can learn about the county’s rich history. The Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation purchased the former Press News building back in March 2019, and it is currently in the process of turning it into the Leeman Education Center.
The center is named after Osage native Gerald "Germ" Leeman, who won a silver medal in wrestling during the 1948 Summer Olympics. In a previous Press News article, Joyce Ruehlow, president of the Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation Board, said Leeman always gave credit to his hometown for his success.
In the same article, she went on to say that Leeman said he was lucky to be raised in a town that took care of him.
The center’s theme is “Faith, Family, and Freedom.”
The “Faith” portion of the center will focus on area churches. Ruehlow says the center will begin with going through the history of area churches and how communities settled in Mitchell County.
The “Family” portion of the center will feature exhibits on famous Mitchell County residents such as Hamlin Garland, a Cedar Valley Seminary graduate who went on to become a Pulitzer-Prize-winning author; and Julia Addington, the first woman in Iowa elected to public office.
The “Freedom” portion of the center will honor area veterans.
A previous Press News article stated that the center would be open to thamhe public starting in September 2019. Ruehlow says that a change in the mission and goal of the center prevented that from happening.
“We just had to work through the process of what the mission in the building was going to be,” says Ruehlow. “It’s kind of revealed itself, so we’re pretty excited about that.”
Ruehlow says another reason the opening was delayed was because a book was written about Leman, and Foundation wanted that to be completed before the center opened.
Osage native James Drew wrote the book, titled “Tough Street: From Osage to London to Lehigh, the Remarkable Life of Gerald ‘Germ’ Leeman”. It was published in May 2019.
The book’s synopsis explains how Leeman came from a low-income family with a father who abused alcohol. Still, he grew up to win three state high school wrestling titles, an Olympic silver medal winner, and he had a storied coaching career at Lehigh University.
Ruehlow called Drew in December 2016, asking if he would like to write a book about Leeman.le
In a previous Press News article, Drew said it was the fastest yes that had ever come out of his mouth.
“The Foundation has done a wonderful job preserving an important part of Osage's history,” Drew said, “and I'm grateful to have a small part in continuing its mission.”
All of the proceeds from the book will be used to support the foundation. It is currently being sold at the Cedar Valley Seminary, and when the Leeman Education Center opens, it will be sold there as well.
Drew told Press News reporter Jim Cross he spent hours in the Osage Public Library doing research for the book, which took two years to write. He said that the people of Osage were very helpful and willing to provide him with information as he wrote the book.
Now that the book has been published and the Foundation has figured out more about their goals and mission with the Leeman Education Center, Ruehlow says it will be open to the public in April 2021.
Ruehlow says the center will be a storytelling facility.cefd
“It falls under the Cedar Valley Seminary foundation, which our mission is to continue to serve and grow the community,” says Ruehlow. “And I guess with that particular component of our mission, we will be telling stories of happenings, things that happened in our county, and the history of what’s happened.”
She says the center will focus on families and individuals who tell the history of Mitchell County and how faith-based communities were involved in the county’s beginnings.
“(The Education Center is) just a work in progress right now,” says Ruehlow. “It’s evolving as we’re moving forward.”
The center will be a hybrid of memorials, classrooms, museums, and technology centers. Ruehlow says technology will play a big part in the center and how it will educate people.
The center will be keeping the memory of the building’s history as the former Press News building alive by keeping one artifact from the Press News embedded in the center’s walls: a Heidelberg letterpress. Ruehlow says newspapers were the first way people shared history and told stories, so the newspaper will remain a part of the center as it tells the history of Mitchell County.
Keeping with the theme of news and storytelling, and in attempt to keep people coming back as the center evolves and changes, the center will have a “newseum” (new museum”), a wall of screens where displays of Mitchell County news, videos, and articles from various points through history will rotate.
The screens will aim to educate and entertain people on the history of Mitchell County.
The center will also have a kids’ corner, which will have interactive, educational play areas and reading nooks to entertain children as their parents view the exhibits.
A courtyard will be a place for people to learn about gardening, sustainable food, horticulture, and agriculture.
Cedar Valley Ex-press, the Cedar Valley Seminary’s food truck, will be parked in the education center’s garage. The food truck’s operator Bradley Ringhofer will also have a new in-house kitchen for larger-scale cooking.
People can visit the Leeman Education Center’s website for more updates as the center continues to work towards its goal of opening in April 2021.
