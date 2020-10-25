Latest offerings at St. Ansgar's Nissen Library

Easy Readers

"Pretzel," By Margret Rey

"That Monster On the Block," by Sue Ganz-Schmitt

"Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day," by Emme Muniz

New DVDs

"A Soldier’s Revenge:" Haunted by wartime horrors, Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor spends his time post-war polishing off two things; whiskey and fugitives.

"The Best of Enemies:" Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader, reluctantly co-hair a desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina, during the racially-charged summer of 1971.

"Woman Walks Ahead:" Based on true events, this tells the story of Catherine Weldon, a widowed artist from New York who, in the 1880s, traveled alone to North Dakota to paint a portrait of Chief Sitting Bull.

"Christmas at Rosemont:" Caught in a blizzard five days before Christmas, pregnant 23-year-old Lisa and her friend Brad, a professional snowboarder, take shelter at The Rosemont.

The library is open 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Any questions, call 641-713-2218.

