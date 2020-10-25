Latest offerings at St. Ansgar's Nissen Library

Here are the latest titles available at Nissen Library in St. Ansgar:
Adult Fiction
"Missing You," by Harlan Coben
"The Best Mistake," by Nora Roberts
"Troubles in Paradise," by Elin Hilderbrand
Adult Non Fiction Books
"The Light of His Presence: Prayers To Draw You Near To the Heart of God," by Anne Graham Lotz
"Nala’s World: One Man, His Rescue Cat, and a Bike Ride around the Globe," by Dean Nicholson
Junior Fiction Books
"You Don’t Know Everything Jilly P!," by Alex Gino
"The Unteachables," by Gordon Korman
"Front Desk," by Kelly Yang
"Miss Spitfire," by Sarah Miller
"The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden"
"Saving Winslow," by Sharon Creech
"Strays Like Us," by Cecilia Galante
"The Perfect Secret," by Rob Buyea
"The Perfect Star," by Rob Buyea
Easy Readers
"Pretzel," By Margret Rey
"That Monster On the Block," by Sue Ganz-Schmitt
"Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day," by Emme Muniz
New DVDs
"A Soldier’s Revenge:" Haunted by wartime horrors, Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor spends his time post-war polishing off two things; whiskey and fugitives.
"The Best of Enemies:" Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader, reluctantly co-hair a desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina, during the racially-charged summer of 1971.
"Woman Walks Ahead:" Based on true events, this tells the story of Catherine Weldon, a widowed artist from New York who, in the 1880s, traveled alone to North Dakota to paint a portrait of Chief Sitting Bull.
"Christmas at Rosemont:" Caught in a blizzard five days before Christmas, pregnant 23-year-old Lisa and her friend Brad, a professional snowboarder, take shelter at The Rosemont.
The library is open 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Any questions, call 641-713-2218.
