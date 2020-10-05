Latest offerings at St. Ansgar's Nissen Library

Here are the latest titles available at Nissen Library in St. Ansgar:

New books

"This Is Where It Ends," by Marieke Nijkamp

"The Woods," by Harlan Coben

"Caught," by Harlan Coben

"The Boy From The Woods," by Harlan Coben

"Murder Thy Neighbor," by James Patterson

"The Coast To Coast Murders," by James Patterson and J.D. Barker

"Total Power," by Vince Flynn

Adult Fiction

"Whirlwind: The Champions," by Janet Daily

"One by One," by Ruth Ware

"The Book of Two Ways," by Jodi Picoult

Adult Non-Fiction

"Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day," by Jay Shetty

"52 Must See Movies and Why They Matter," by Jeremy Arnold

"Rage," by Bob Woodward

"Mayo Clinic Guide To Arthritis"