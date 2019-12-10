{{featured_button_text}}

Foster Grandparents Program in Charles City recently welcomed Jennifer Lantz as the program’s new FGP Recruiter.

Lantz, who began at the beginning of November, will provide her marketing and interpersonal skills to the team, who has been in the area for over 40 years. The program covers Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell counties and is sponsored by the City of Charles City.

“I am excited to be working with the schools and daycares in the area along with Foster Grandparents to promote the program and to recruit more grandparents who are willing to serve as a mentor and friend for children in the area,” Lantz said. “The grandparents are the ones who make this program successful and after meeting some already, they are caring individuals who want to make an impact in their communities and children’s lives.”

A Foster Grandparent is a person who is 55 and older, enjoys working with children, wants to remain active in their communities and wants to make a lasting change in a child’s life. Those who meet the guidelines are asked to come in and apply for the position which could change their lives in ways they could never imagine.

“This is an exciting new position that will help bring awareness to our program and help the youth in our four counties establish relationship with Foster Grandparent Volunteers,” said Foster Grandparent Program Director Sarah Merrifield. “We couldn’t be happier to bring Jen on board and start implementing her new ideas.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the program, can contact Lantz at the office at 641-257-6327.

