Mila Khyl at bucket-bottle calf show

Mila Khyl, 6, leads her bucket-bottle calf, "Blossom," around the show ring at the Mitchell County Fair.

 CHRYSTAL BERCHE THE PRESS-NEWS

OSAGE -- In just a few short weeks, Mila Kyhl will start first grade at Lincoln Elementary School and when she does, she will have a brand new experience to share with her classmates.

For her first time ever, Mila, 6, participated in the bucket-bottle calf show at the Mitchell County Fair, leading a calf named “Blossom,” owned by her grandmother.

With her cousin, Kennedy, helping her, Mila learned to walk Blossom using a rope halter, teaching her to follow where Mila led her, especially once they got into the show ring.

“I walked her whenever I visited my grandmother,” Kyhl said. “It was fun.”

When asked if she would do it again, Kyhl smiled and nodded, despite admitting to being pulled around by the calf a great deal.

“I learned I have to be patient with her and she’s just an animal,” said Kyhl, when asked what working with her calf to get it ready for fair taught her.

A Clover Kid living in Osage, Kyhl takes every opportunity she can to spend time with the animals on her grandmother’s farm. In fact, visiting the animals at the fair is also her favorite part of the fair.

“I love horses, they’re my favorite animals,” Kyhl said. “I have lots of horse toys to play with.”

