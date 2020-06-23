Kwik Serve opens Pizza Pub and Eatery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Scott and Sherrie Byers bought Kwik Serve, located at 115 W. Main St., back in 2006, it was a car wash and a can and bottle redemption center. Then they started selling retail Iowa wines and craft beers and they added a kitchen so that they could sell take-out meals.

And as of June 16, it is officially a full-service restaurant. The Byers expanded their existing menu to include more sandwiches, pasta dishes, salads, and wraps. People who have always loved their broasted chicken and pizza need not worry, they still hold prominent spot on the menu.

Sherrie says they wanted to have a soft opening for the restaurant so as not to overwhelm their staff with the new menu. She said the opening went well, and that everyone seemed happy with their food.

“It’s just a place to enjoy a burger and a beer,” says Sherrie. “That’s what we hear from the customers ‘it’s so nice to have a place where we can come in and just sit down and have a beer and a burger or a pizza and a beer or something and the kids can come in.’”

Sherrie says she and her husband wanted to give the people of Osage another casual dining place.