Kwik Serve in Osage to add pub and eatery

Those who love the pizza, broasted chicken and other menu items at Kwik Serve in Osage soon will be able to sit down and enjoy them on site rather than taking them home, as well as have some beer or other drinks.
Owners Scott and Sherrie Beyer are having the car wash portion of Kwik Serve, located at 115 W. Main St., converted into a pub and eatery. They hope to have it ready to open in a couple of months.
“There’s nothing better than fresh, hot pizza right out of the oven,” Sherrie said.
Kwik Serve currently has three booths inside where people often sit and eat ice cream. The Beyers have been talking for a long time about having some actual restaurant seating, but the deterioration of the car wash was what got the ball rolling, according to Sherrie.
“Little by little, it was just falling apart,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Beyers decided it would cost so much to repair the car wash that they would rather put the money toward an on-site eatery and pub instead.
Sherrie said customers have told them for years they wanted restaurant seating, and she and Scott thought if they didn’t add it now it might never happen.
The couple purchased Kwik Serve 13 years ago. At that time, it consisted of a car wash and a can and bottle redemption center.
The Beyers began selling retail Iowa wines and craft beers. Then they added a kitchen to prepare take-out food.
They added more menu items until they had “a little bit of everything,” Sherrie said.
The Beyers are working on a new menu for the pub and eatery. The pizza will remain the same, but new options will be added.
The retail portion of the business will keep the name Kwik Serve, but the pub and eatery will have a name of its own that will be announced at a later date.