The Iowa State University Professional Agricultural Student Organization (PAS), formed just last year, has won national and state award competitions. Included in the group is Osage High School graduate Adam Koch.
The newly formed club started with eight student members last year and quickly grew to 30 members this year.
The students competed at the state competition in February and the national competition in mid-March. All 20 Iowa State students who competed at state earned the opportunity to advance to nationals.
Attending PAS conferences is a way for students to make connections and test knowledge learned in the classroom. It is also a networking tool for students to meet industry representatives.
The winners in the national team events included:
• The Crops Team won fifth place and included Adam Koch, a sophomore in agricultural and life sciences education from Osage.
• The College Bowl placed second and included Koch.
Iowa State individual results included Koch winning first place in fruit and vegetable production employment interview.
