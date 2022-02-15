 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knights of Columbus to serve fish dinners

  • 0

The Osage Knights of Columbus number 4308 will again be serving drive-up fish dinners beginning Friday, Feb. 25 and continuing each Friday evening during Lent.

Knights of Columbus logo

In an effort to speed up the process over past years, new fryers have been purchased, so no call ahead will be necessary. The menu will be fried fish with tartar sauce, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and garlic bread. Baked fish will also be available at the drive-up by request. The cost will remain $12 for adults, children $6.

Drive-through pick-up will be on the east side of the Columbus Club. Enter through State Street to request the number of meals wanted. According to the press release, the Knights appreciate all the community support in the past and hope to safely see you during the Lenten season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News