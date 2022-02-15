Knights of Columbus to serve fish dinners

The Osage Knights of Columbus number 4308 will again be serving drive-up fish dinners beginning Friday, Feb. 25 and continuing each Friday evening during Lent.

In an effort to speed up the process over past years, new fryers have been purchased, so no call ahead will be necessary. The menu will be fried fish with tartar sauce, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and garlic bread. Baked fish will also be available at the drive-up by request. The cost will remain $12 for adults, children $6.

Drive-through pick-up will be on the east side of the Columbus Club. Enter through State Street to request the number of meals wanted. According to the press release, the Knights appreciate all the community support in the past and hope to safely see you during the Lenten season.

