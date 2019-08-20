How much time does it take to prepare healthy, nutritious snacks? The kids of Mitchell County now know.
At the day camp, kids learned about germs, basic food safety, and taste tested their work. Everyone received a recipe packet to replicate the foods for their own families. The colorful kitchen equipment was purchased with a generous grant from Ag Ventures Alliance, Mason City.
A total of 36 youth in kindergarten thru 3rd grade explored the ins and outs of healthy food preparation at Kids in the Kitchen day camps held by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
The following youth participated in the day camp held on June 17, at the Cedar Valley Seminary Culinary Center in Osage: Paxton Bohr, Evan Bremer, Graham Bremer, Madalyn Cooper, Harper DeMaris, Hadlee Hofler, Kate Klapperich, Matthew Klapperich, Noah Kuennan, Alyssa Marks, Robert Marks, Hayden McRoberts, Kiersten McRoberts, Jaedyn Mehmen, Eion Mellmann, Toby Newton, Aubrey Roths, Adler Ruehlow, Cael Ruehlow, and Kaylee Schwarck.
Volunteers who helped with the day camp were Chef Brad Ringhofer from the Cedar Valley Seminary, Amanda Eggerichs, and Lauren Bork.
The following youth participated in the workshop held on July 8 at South Square in St. Ansgar: Emerson Brumm, Stella DeMaris, Peyton Deyo-Boysen, Lucas Kruse, Jaeda Mayer, Jarett Mayer, Liam Mayer, Lily Mayer, Chanslee Meitner, Liam Meitner, Quinn Meyer, Llydia Miller, Layna Mitchell, Maci Myhre, Zachary Stokes, and Olliver Winters.
Both workshops were organized and led by Susan Ringhofer, Clover Kids Educator, Olivia Logue, County Youth Coordinator and Gabrielle Schwarting, ISU summer assistant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.