Kids, adults form special bond through Mitchell County mentoring program

Chili Challenge Cook-Off Fundraiser

The annual Chili Challenge Cook-Off Fundraiser for Bridges Mentoring will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the new Osage High School cafeteria in conjunction with the Osage vs. St. Ansgar basketball games.

The public will be able to sample at least 10 different kinds of chili prepared by local teams and vote on their favorites.

Those who attend can enjoy chili, a beverage, and a homemade bar, all for a freewill donation.

Voting results will be announced between the end of the girls’ varsity game and the beginning of the boys’ varsity game.

Glazed pottery bowls created by Osage artist Glenda Ross will be available for sale during the fundraiser.