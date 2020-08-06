Judge Trevor Malven educates dairy exhibitors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even with a limited amount of dairy exhibitors this year, Dairy Judge Trevor Malven, of Dyersville, spent a considerable amount of time with each showman. Malven, who teaches while judging, believes the show ring should be a place where youth can learn.

Malven was raised on a dairy farm near Cresco, and is a recent graduate of Iowa State University. He works as a dairy nutritionist for Nelsen Dairy Consultants, helping local dairies with feed rations for their milking herds.

While in college he often returned home to help with the family dairy farm on weekends. While at ISU he was a member of the Dairy Judging Team, and was named as an All American while judging at the Dairy Expo held in Madison, Wisconsin.

During the County Fair’s judging, Malven spent private time with each exhibitor in the show ring. Later he would take the microphone and provide the audience with reasons for his placings for each class.

Asked about his private conversations with exhibitors Malven replied, “Basically I wanted to give them feedback on the strengths and weaknesses of their animals, which will help them in the future when selecting genetics. When I was judging the Showmanship Classes, I was giving them feedback on how to use the strength of their animals to cover up the animal’s weakness when showing, he said.”

