Judge Trevor Malven educates dairy exhibitors

Even with a limited amount of dairy exhibitors this year, Dairy Judge Trevor Malven, of Dyersville, spent a considerable amount of time with each showman. Malven, who teaches while judging, believes the show ring should be a place where youth can learn.
Malven was raised on a dairy farm near Cresco, and is a recent graduate of Iowa State University. He works as a dairy nutritionist for Nelsen Dairy Consultants, helping local dairies with feed rations for their milking herds.
While in college he often returned home to help with the family dairy farm on weekends. While at ISU he was a member of the Dairy Judging Team, and was named as an All American while judging at the Dairy Expo held in Madison, Wisconsin.
During the County Fair’s judging, Malven spent private time with each exhibitor in the show ring. Later he would take the microphone and provide the audience with reasons for his placings for each class.
Asked about his private conversations with exhibitors Malven replied, “Basically I wanted to give them feedback on the strengths and weaknesses of their animals, which will help them in the future when selecting genetics. When I was judging the Showmanship Classes, I was giving them feedback on how to use the strength of their animals to cover up the animal’s weakness when showing, he said.”
Malven sees conversations with exhibitors as a vital part of his job as a judge. He believes that fairs are more than just a place to compete, but it can be a place to educate youth about their dairy projects, which will help them to improve their animals, as well as assist them in being a better showman.
Malven said what he looked for during the dairy heifer judging was animals that had a balance style, strength, and were structurally correct. He often commented on the animal’s depth of rib and capacity, their dairy characteristics, and on the soundness of an animal’s feet and legs.
