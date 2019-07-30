Children from across Mitchell County, along with a full complement of North Iowa actors from Osage, St. Ansgar, Charles City, Grafton and Austin, Minnesota, will play a large part in the production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” opens Thursday at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage.
“One of our missions is to do shows involving our children,” said Nancy Nickerson Lee, the group’s founder, artistic director and director of this show. “And it’s one of my favorites; it’s campy and quirky, but it’s still one of the most beautiful of shows. It is a show that children will love to see.”
It will be the largest production mounted this season. In fact, the production is so large one portion of the cast has been practicing for weeks under the direction of Wendy Thorson, who teaches music to kindergarten through eighth grade at Osage Community Schools.
There are 29 Mitchell County children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade appearing as part of the children’s choir, who are students in the St. Ansgar, Osage and Riceville school districts. Thorson has worked with the children for two hours a week since June 1.
The time has been fun and productive, she said, and applauded the commitment by the kids who have had to learn challenging music and choreography.
“This isn’t easy stuff,” she said. “But they are intent on learning and doing well.”
She added that the older cast members have been exceptional role models.
“The kids are absolutely fascinated by the older kids; they watch every move they make,” she said.
Having this type of theater experience for children so young is rare “and it is so amazing that we have this (theater) in our communities. These kids are thirsting for theater,” Thorson said.
At the center of the production, of course, is the Cedar Summerstock Theatre troupe, made up of college theater majors who have traveled from across the country to participate in the unique summer program. Cedar Summerstock not only gives actors diverse performance experiences, it also allows them to work alongside theater professionals who direct, choreograph, and design sets and lighting.
Two additional Saturday performances have been added to the schedule for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Performances are at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10; and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3, 4, 10 and 11.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. For more information, go to: cedarsummerstock.org
