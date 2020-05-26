Jim Wherry: District 2 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors

Jim Wherry is 63, of Osage, is running for the District 2 seat on the Mitchell County Supervisors Board. He is running as a Republican. The primary election will be held on June 2.
Wherry says he is running for the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors for a number of reasons, one being that he wants to address the decline in the county’s population. He also wants to see improvements in the county’s road department. Lastly, he wants to see transparency in how the county’s tax dollars are spent.
Wherry reiterated the information in a recent letter to the editor he sent the Press News, saying:
I have been employed for 45 years with the Mitchell County Secondary Road Department; the first 28 years in maintenance and the last 17 years as assistant to the engineer. In the position of assistant to the engineer, I have managed nearly all DOT funded construction projects for the county. I have also worked with close to 80% of our farmers regarding local maintenance and construction.
There are a number of reasons why I chose to run for county supervisor.
- Efficiencies that need to be implemented within the road department.
- Better transparency as to how our tax dollars are spent.
- The decline in our population and how we can turn it around. The 1960 population of Mitchell County was 14,043; the most current 2010 census shows a population of 10,776. A declining population means fewer people paying the needed property tax for essential services. We have some great opportunities to increase our census through economic development throughout the county. Improving our economy with an increase in population will help with property tax reduction, increase the number of kids in our schools and help people from other counties come to Mitchell County and spend their money here.
I will work hard to bring your ideas and goals to improve this county. I have a willingness to work with the other four board members that will be elected. My goal is to be part of a Board that works together for the best interest of Mitchell County.
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!