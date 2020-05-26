Jim Wherry: District 2 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim Wherry is 63, of Osage, is running for the District 2 seat on the Mitchell County Supervisors Board. He is running as a Republican. The primary election will be held on June 2.

Wherry says he is running for the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors for a number of reasons, one being that he wants to address the decline in the county’s population. He also wants to see improvements in the county’s road department. Lastly, he wants to see transparency in how the county’s tax dollars are spent.

Wherry reiterated the information in a recent letter to the editor he sent the Press News, saying:

I have been employed for 45 years with the Mitchell County Secondary Road Department; the first 28 years in maintenance and the last 17 years as assistant to the engineer. In the position of assistant to the engineer, I have managed nearly all DOT funded construction projects for the county. I have also worked with close to 80% of our farmers regarding local maintenance and construction.

There are a number of reasons why I chose to run for county supervisor.