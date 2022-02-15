Jasper Sonberg receives $529 contribution

State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald rang in the New Year by awarding 99 Iowa families a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution as part of the Year End giveaway. Thirteen-year-old Jasper Sonberg was randomly drawn as the Mitchell County winner.

"Helping families like the Sonbergs save for future education expenses is what College Savings Iowa is all about," said Fitzgerald. "These giveaways are one way I can help spread the message about the power of building an education fund to support a child's dreams."

"Thank you to the State of Iowa for having this contest and giving Jasper the opportunity to start saving for his future," said Becky Sonberg, the winning entrant.

A family in every Iowa county received a contribution to their College Savings Iowa account during the Plan's Year End giveaway, which was celebrated in November and December.

"The giveaway gave us an opportunity to reach all corners of the state," commented Fitzgerald. "We were able to highlight the importance of saving for education and the benefits of using a 529 plan as the vehicle to do it."

College Savings Iowa is a 529 plan helping family and friends save for future education expenses at any eligible education institution including two- and four-year universities, community colleges, trade schools and vocational programs. To learn more about College Savings Iowa, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com. Connect with the plan on Facebook and Twitter for participant tips, plan updates and facts about the program.

