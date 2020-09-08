ISU webinar: Farmers need to research agriculture grants

Signup for the grants ends on Sept. 14.

Applications for Beginning Farmer Debt Relief Fund Program, are also due on or before Sept. 14. To be eligible for this grant, a farmer’s net worth must be below $682,000, must have had an original debt term of 10 years or longer, and must have experienced involuntary loss after March 17 due to COVID-19.

The applications for this grant must be accompanied by lender certification, financial statements, and debt service details. Farmers are eligible for up to $10,000 grants, but the proceeds from the grant will go directly to the lender. The state of Iowa has set aside $6 million for these grants.

Tidgren stated that farmers are only eligible for one of the two grants.

Tidgren said that current stimulus programs carry varied tax responsibilities for farmers. She cited that some of the stimulus programs such as the $1,200 tax credit given to all taxpayers carries no tax implications, while other grants may be subject to tax.

She cautioned farmers that some of the forgiven PPP loan money is not taxable, but expenses paid with the untaxed money can’t be deducted. She stated that EIDL grant money will be taxable.