ISU holding food insecurity challenge

The Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine will grant three awards for the $3,000 Food (In)Security Challenge to teams of Iowa high school students for their innovative solutions to real-world challenges that drive food insecurity in Iowa.

According to the press release, this award is designated for student teams to further explore and develop their prize-winning solutions in their local community by Dec. 31, 2022. This effort is also supported by Iowa 4-H Youth Development, a program of ISU Extension and Outreach.

Food insecurity is defined as the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of lack of money, access, information, awareness, and other resources. In Iowa, more than 305,000 people were food insecure before the pandemic. That number increased to 459,850 in 2020. One in eight children in Iowa are food insecure.

To register, go to go.iastate.edu/307C3F.

