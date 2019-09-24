The ISU Extension and Outreach office – Mitchell County is being rewarded for its efforts in promoting the opportunity to join the ISU Alumni Association as part of the Everywhere in Iowa campaign.
Mitchell County’s recruitment led to a .52% increase in new ISU Alumni members. Across the state, 305 new members joined the association.
To celebrate, Jeff Johnson, Talbot Endowed President and CEO, will deliver donuts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, to the Mitchell County Extension Office at 315 Main St., Osage
All ISU alumni in Mitchell County are invited to join the extension staff in celebrating this fun event.
