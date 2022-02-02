ISU Extension offering farm transitions workshop

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Beginning Farmer Center at ISU are providing a two-day educational event Feb. 10-11 in Ames or online. The program is intended for individuals wishing to begin or expand a farming business, as well as family members, students, parents and grandparents, farmers and non-farming heirs who may be involved in the transition of a farming business.

“Farm Transitions: Entering, Expanding or Exiting the Business” will be held at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center, and will feature presentations and discussion from nearly 20 experts from across the state.

According to ISU Extension, the event includes a welcome address by Mike Naig, secretary of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Session topics will equip participants to better evaluate opportunities by reviewing farmland value data, cash rent trends, farm loan options, and crop and livestock outlooks. Experts will also teach participants to write effective business plans and better understand the tax and legal consequences of transition decisions.

“This two-day conference is designed to educate current farmers and landowners, students, individuals interested in starting their own farm operation, as well as retiring farmers, on the tools necessary for a successful farm transition,” said Kitt Tovar Jensen, staff attorney and Beginning Farmer Center Coordinator. “We are excited to also offer a virtual option for anyone who is not able to travel to Ames.”

Those attending in person will have opportunities for networking, and all attendees (in person or online) may interact with speakers and ask questions throughout both days. All attendees will receive a Farm Transitions manual.

In-person registration is $175 per person, or $100 for university or college students. Webinar-only registration is $150 and includes two links for joining the conference virtually. Registration information is available online at https://www.calt.iastate.edu/seminar/2022-02-10/farm-transitions-entering-expanding-or-exiting-business

Hotel rooms for the conference are available at the Gateway Hotel & Conference Center or call 515-292-8600.

