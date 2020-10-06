ISU Extension hosts farm transition and succession planning webinar

Many of the farm owners that he works with have a desire for their farming legacy to continue on to the next generation who is usually a son or daughter. He states there are farmers who don’t have relatives who want to farm, and in those cases they should consider participating in Ag Link, which is a matching program for non-related parties that is available at the ISU Beginning Farmers Center.

A big question asked during the transition, is the younger farmer capable of managing the operation? Baker spoke of situation where a son took over the farming operation with a 15-year succession plan in place. The first five years the father continued to manage the operation while the son worked on the farm. The next five years a joint management plan was developed between the father and son. After 10 years the son took over full management responsibilities for the last five years of the plan. He stated this was a long range plan, which could be reduced to a shorter period of time.

Baker said he has personally experienced these types of situations. Having grown up in town, he decided he wanted to farm and had to learn the succession process with a non-family member. Today he is a landlord and will have to someday complete the succession process from the other side of the equation. He states that is why he is so passionate about the work he currently does in helping young people who want to farm.