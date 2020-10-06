ISU Extension hosts farm transition and succession planning webinar

On Sept. 21, David Baker, who is the director of the Beginning Farmers Center at Iowa State University (ISU), presented a webinar on farm transition and succession planning.
“I am asked, what is business succession? It is a systematic transfer of assets, management, intangibles, labor and profit from today’s owner to a successor,” said Baker.
When transferring a family operation he states, “I want families to understand they can’t run the farm like they run their families.”
Baker, who is both a certified mediator and certified facilitator, points out that a family farm must be treated as a business.
The owner of a farming operation must ask several questions prior to deciding if they want to transfer their farming operation to a relative or another party. Are they ready for a successor? Is the successor really committed to farming? Is the business profitable enough for two families to survive on it? Is there a common vision between the current owner and the successor? Can the two parties live and work together for at least the transition period? Are non-farming heirs supportive of the succession plan? Baker states these are questions that he asks when working with current farmers, and those who are planning to succeed them.
He states that when he helps develop a plan for transferring a farming business from parents to their child he also wants to know the opinions of non-farming heirs, who can have an impact on family dynamics even though they don’t have an interest in the farming operation. He says a plan should be in place to deal with both short and long term assets with non-farming heirs.
Many of the farm owners that he works with have a desire for their farming legacy to continue on to the next generation who is usually a son or daughter. He states there are farmers who don’t have relatives who want to farm, and in those cases they should consider participating in Ag Link, which is a matching program for non-related parties that is available at the ISU Beginning Farmers Center.
A big question asked during the transition, is the younger farmer capable of managing the operation? Baker spoke of situation where a son took over the farming operation with a 15-year succession plan in place. The first five years the father continued to manage the operation while the son worked on the farm. The next five years a joint management plan was developed between the father and son. After 10 years the son took over full management responsibilities for the last five years of the plan. He stated this was a long range plan, which could be reduced to a shorter period of time.
Baker said he has personally experienced these types of situations. Having grown up in town, he decided he wanted to farm and had to learn the succession process with a non-family member. Today he is a landlord and will have to someday complete the succession process from the other side of the equation. He states that is why he is so passionate about the work he currently does in helping young people who want to farm.
Each year Baker helps to present a “Retiring From The Farm Seminar” on campus at ISU, and he encourages families to come for the two weekends of workshops so they can start the conversation of transferring the business. He says beside the workshop, often farm families enjoy a time of fun and relaxation together, as well as start a healthy conversation about their plans for the future.
If a farm family wants more information on farm transition and succession planning, they can contact Baker at Baker@Iastate.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!