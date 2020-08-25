ISU Extension: Communication key in farmland leasing

With more than half all the farmland in Iowa being leased, Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach has been presenting webinars throughout North Iowa on issues that can arise for landowners and renters.
During an Aug. 14 webinar, ISU's Melissa O’Rourke said it’s essential that landowners and renters learn to communicate. She stated that communications is one of the major issues between renters and landlords.
“They need to communicate, because 34 percent of the rented land is owned by landlords who have no agricultural experience, and 23 percent of the rented land is owned by retired farmers who can lose touch with things on the farm,” said O’Rourke.
“The number one complaint that I hear from land owners is, ‘I never hear from my tenant except when he pays the rent or wants to negotiate a new lease',” said O’Rourke. “Tenants need to communicate with landowners through videos, photos, and crop reports. Tenants need to take time to share and educate land owners about current trends. You can send a landowner a newsletter, connect on Facebook or take a picture from a tractor or combine and send it to them. It’s really important to connect with the children of older landowners as well.”
O’Rourke states that some producers and landowners have an agreement where the producer establishes an annual report of what is happening on the rented land, but she cautioned, “These reports are to be confidential between the producer and landowner and they are not to be shared in a coffee shop. ISU lease forms require that tenant-producers furnish an annual report. These reports can help landowners to see the challenges and declining revenue that producers are facing.”
O'Rourke also cautioned landowners about tenants who might want to grow hemp on their land. O’Rourke stated that landowners need to be aware of the current Hemp and should be sure they know the tenant they are renting to, because current Iowa law requires that if the hemp should test higher than 0.3 percent THC, then the producer has to destroy the crop. If the tenant doesn’t destroy the field, the state will, and can assess the landowner for the removal.
O’Rourke stated that one of the most asked question during her workshops is concerning the termination of a lease. Land owners are required by state law to serve the termination notice of a farmland lease by Sept. 1, or the previous year’s leasing agreement will still be in effect for the upcoming crop year.
“The termination must be written and must be served. Landowners or producers can serve it in person, or by certified US mail. If you are going to serve it by certified mail, I suggest you send a personal note so the landowner or producers knows it is coming,” said O’Rourke.
Another misunderstanding about farmland leases is that though a termination notice must be sent by Sept. 1, you don’t need to have the arrangements for the new lease in place until March 1 of the upcoming year.
O’Rourke said that the majority of land leases are still on a cash rent basis and landowners can determine a fair cash rent using recent crop yields, CSR2 figures, or in various others ways. Flex leasing and shared crop agreements can also be based on various factors.
“Many agreements are between family members and are more touchy than having them with non-family members. That is why communications are more important,” said O’Rourke, who believes that land rent costs for the 2021 crop year will basically hold steady.
O’Rourke encourages landowners to go to their local ISU Extension and Outreach Office and pick up the farmland rental publication, "Farmland Leasing and Arrangements," which is full of leasing information, and can be obtained for a cost of $10.
