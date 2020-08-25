ISU Extension: Communication key in farmland leasing

O'Rourke also cautioned landowners about tenants who might want to grow hemp on their land. O’Rourke stated that landowners need to be aware of the current Hemp and should be sure they know the tenant they are renting to, because current Iowa law requires that if the hemp should test higher than 0.3 percent THC, then the producer has to destroy the crop. If the tenant doesn’t destroy the field, the state will, and can assess the landowner for the removal.

O’Rourke stated that one of the most asked question during her workshops is concerning the termination of a lease. Land owners are required by state law to serve the termination notice of a farmland lease by Sept. 1, or the previous year’s leasing agreement will still be in effect for the upcoming crop year.

“The termination must be written and must be served. Landowners or producers can serve it in person, or by certified US mail. If you are going to serve it by certified mail, I suggest you send a personal note so the landowner or producers knows it is coming,” said O’Rourke.

Another misunderstanding about farmland leases is that though a termination notice must be sent by Sept. 1, you don’t need to have the arrangements for the new lease in place until March 1 of the upcoming year.