Iowa's STEM Council offering scale-up program

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council invites applications for the STEM Scale-Up Program. The program provides STEM educational opportunities to thousands of educators and approximately one-fifth of Iowa students each year, bringing some of the nation’s best STEM lessons, labs, kits, software and professional development to preK-12 students and educators in school, afterschool and other educational settings, especially Iowa’s historically underserved students.

According to the press release, the application period for the STEM Scale-Up Program closes on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Thirteen programs were selected from a proposal pool of 79 for the 2022-2023 Scale-Up Program menu based on the Council’s strategic priorities, including computing, agriculture, medicine, robotics and connections to STEM careers, spanning early learning to senior year. These priorities ensure that selected programs prepare Iowa students for the future workforce. A higher proportion of students who participate in the STEM Scale-Up Program say they are interested in STEM subjects and pursuing a STEM career, compared to students who did not take part in STEM Scale-Up Programming.

“The first priority established by Iowa’s STEM Council a decade ago was that all children, regardless of geography or demography, will have access to top-notch STEM learning opportunities. The means for achieving that priority, the Scale-Up Program, was launched in 2012 and has steadily grown in reach and impact,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “Today, educators, learners and communities have a powerful and trusted mechanism for vetting and trying out the best STEM teaching tools out there, second to no one in terms of access.”

The selected educator recipients will be announced in April. Visit www.iowastem.org/scale-up-application for more information on the 2022-2023 STEM Scale-Up Programs.

