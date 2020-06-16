Iowa State University extension and outreach offering clover kits for kids

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Mitchell County is offering to-go activities that can be picked up at the Mitchell County Extension Office and completed at home.
Pre-registration is required. Register by June 15 and you can pick up your Clover Crate on June 22; or register by July 13 and you can pick up your Clover Crate on July 20.
Babysitting Clinic – On-going, online program hosted by Story County Extension. Babysitting Basics for 5th-6th Graders. Learn about child development, age-appropriate play, first aid & safety and how to respond in emergencies. Mitchell County Extension will provide materials to use for the next time you babysit. Kits can be picked up at the Mitchell County Extension Office. Please allow a week for us to get kit supplies ready. Fee is $5.
Science of BBQ – Pick up June 22 or July 20, YouTube check-in released June 27.
Basics of Beef BBQ for 4th-8th graders. During this experience youth will learn about grilling methods (i.e. gas or charcoal), meat cuts and composition, how to incorporate rubs, and food safety techniques. Your challenge is to create a new recipe! Special Notes: *must have an adult assist and grill*. Fee is $10.
Fizz Bubble Goo – Pick up June 22 or July 20, YouTube video links included in kit.
At home chemistry for K-3rd graders. Youth will learn about matter and its three states, make slime, and observe chemical and physical changes before their very eyes! Fee is $5.
Growing in the Garden – Pick up June 22 or July 20, Zoom check-in July 6 and July 27, 7 p.m.
Get into the garden for K-3 and 4th-8th graders. Get ready to roll up your sleeves and learn how science impacts our environment and our health through plants! Learn how you can help plants grow, and take-home tools to produce your own food, prepare new recipes, and active lessons to get your heart pumping. Fee is $5.
Fun with Bots – Pick up June 22 or July 20, YouTube check-in, link included in kit.
Explore robots and art for K-3rd graders. Learn how to make your own robot and create your own artwork through engineering challenges with Bots! Fee is $5.
Kids in the Kitchen – Pick up June 22 or July 20, YouTube check-in, share recipe on Tiktok.
Get creative in the kitchen for K-3rd graders. Try new foods and recipes! Your challenge is to create a new food combination or recipe. Fee is $5.
Registration forms are available at the Mitchell County Extension and Outreach office or online at www.extension.iastate.edu/mitchell. Forms and payment are due to the Extension Office by June 15 or July 13.
Call the Mitchell County Extension Office at 641-732-5574 for more information.
