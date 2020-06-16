Iowa State University extension and outreach offering clover kits for kids

At home chemistry for K-3rd graders. Youth will learn about matter and its three states, make slime, and observe chemical and physical changes before their very eyes! Fee is $5.

Growing in the Garden – Pick up June 22 or July 20, Zoom check-in July 6 and July 27, 7 p.m.

Get into the garden for K-3 and 4th-8th graders. Get ready to roll up your sleeves and learn how science impacts our environment and our health through plants! Learn how you can help plants grow, and take-home tools to produce your own food, prepare new recipes, and active lessons to get your heart pumping. Fee is $5.

Fun with Bots – Pick up June 22 or July 20, YouTube check-in, link included in kit.

Explore robots and art for K-3rd graders. Learn how to make your own robot and create your own artwork through engineering challenges with Bots! Fee is $5.

Kids in the Kitchen – Pick up June 22 or July 20, YouTube check-in, share recipe on Tiktok.

Get creative in the kitchen for K-3rd graders. Try new foods and recipes! Your challenge is to create a new food combination or recipe. Fee is $5.