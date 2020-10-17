Iowa Pork Producers CEO address current swine issues

Minnesota is the second largest producer of hogs in the U.S, followed by number three North Carolina.

“If you add Minnesota and North Carolina together, their total production gets pretty close to us,” said McGonegle. “I think it is important to share with neighbors and friends what the pork industry provides in jobs, economics and taxes for the state.”

African Swine Fever

African Swine Fever is of great concern for hog producers, even though the disease hasn’t been discovered on this continent. Over the past several years, the virus has been credited with destroying over half of some Asian countries and China’s swine herds. Though China swine production is beginning to recover, there is constant fear of another outbreak somewhere else in the world.

“African Swine fever has been in the news over the last couple of weeks as it was discovered in six wild boars in Germany," McGonegle said. "Once the disease is discovered in a country, exports markets are closed. Iowa exports about 25 percent of its pork, and it would have a huge economic impact on the industry and on the State of Iowa if the disease came to the U.S.