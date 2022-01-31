 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa names local students to dean's list

The University of Iowa recently named several local students to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list.

University of Iowa

From Mitchell: Isabel Johanns, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology; and Makayla Mostek, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Economics.

From Nora Springs: Colton Fink, College of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; and Kiley Hanft, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Human Physiology.

From Osage: Kyleigh Nerland, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology.

From St. Ansgar: Olivia Mayer, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Elementary Education Interest; and Jacob Barela, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology.

