Iowa names local students to dean's list

The University of Iowa recently named several local students to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list.
From Mitchell: Isabel Johanns, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology; and Makayla Mostek, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Economics.
From Nora Springs: Colton Fink, College of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; and Kiley Hanft, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Human Physiology.
From Osage: Kyleigh Nerland, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology.
From St. Ansgar: Olivia Mayer, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Elementary Education Interest; and Jacob Barela, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology.