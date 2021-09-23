Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp contest announced

Calling all student artists in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now accepting entries for the 2022 Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) art contest.

According to a news release, while entering the JDS contest, students have the opportunity to learn about waterfowl and their habitat, and then create an image of an eligible North American waterfowl species.

School groups and informal groups can enter this contest, or the student may enter individually, the release stated.

Iowa entries for 2022 Contest must be postmarked by March 15, 2022, and mailed to:

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge; ATTN: Junior Duck Stamp; 1434 316th Lane; Missouri Valley, IA 51555

All information needed to participate can be found on the website: www.fws.gov/juniorduck.

According to the release, the Iowa entries are judged by a panel of five judges with 100 students receiving awards. The Best of Show from Iowa is submitted to the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in Washington, D.C. All state Best of Show winners are judged at the national contest with the national overall winner being chosen from those entries.