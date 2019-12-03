First Citizens Wealth Management has announced that Associate Investment Officer, Brad Dummett, successfully passed the Level I Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) examination and is currently a Level II CFA candidate.
The CFA designation is globally recognized and attests to a charterholder’s success in a rigorous and comprehensive study program in the field of investment management and research analysis. Dummett has been with First Citizens for six years.
As part of the Investment Team, Jim Anderson and Brad Dummett support the underlying investment management offerings provided to customers by Wealth Advisors and Trust Officers. First Citizens Wealth Management offers dedicated office hours in Osage, New Hampton and Mora, Minnesota.
