Imagine Your Story a great success; August program underway at library

Over 400 weekly packets were handed out over the eight week program. All participants were entered in a drawing for weekly prizes and along with the end of the program grand prizes. The Imagine Your Story grand prize winners this year were Kellan Sullivan: "Frozen II" DVD, Olin Hungerford: Castle Block Set, Eli Warrington: Puss and Boots Puppet, Liv Rosendahl: CREATE gift certificate.

In the month of August the library will be offering a variety of events. The first one is a Story Book Adventure. Pick up a Story Book Adventure Packet from the drive-up window on the east side of the library. The packet includes a chart, stamper, snack and paper activities. Supplies are limited and on a first-come basis. After you have gotten your packet, go to the west side of the library, read the pages and do the activities. Mark off or stamp the first stop on your chart, then continue on to each stop till you finish the storybook.