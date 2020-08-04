Imagine Your Story a great success; August program underway at library

The Osage Public Summer Library Program, Imagine Your Story, was a new experience for all this year.
This summer program for youth ages four to twelve reached 137 participants Families participated through online activities and weekly packets that were handed out at the drive-up window.
Packets included reading challenges, craft kits, bubbles, Play Dough, snacks, and paper activities: puzzles, mazes, color sheets and STEM activities.
Over 400 weekly packets were handed out over the eight week program. All participants were entered in a drawing for weekly prizes and along with the end of the program grand prizes. The Imagine Your Story grand prize winners this year were Kellan Sullivan: "Frozen II" DVD, Olin Hungerford: Castle Block Set, Eli Warrington: Puss and Boots Puppet, Liv Rosendahl: CREATE gift certificate.
In the month of August the library will be offering a variety of events. The first one is a Story Book Adventure. Pick up a Story Book Adventure Packet from the drive-up window on the east side of the library. The packet includes a chart, stamper, snack and paper activities. Supplies are limited and on a first-come basis. After you have gotten your packet, go to the west side of the library, read the pages and do the activities. Mark off or stamp the first stop on your chart, then continue on to each stop till you finish the storybook.
More events will be posted on our Facebook page, Osage Library Iowa, and include exploring our website and youth Tumblebook site with an assortment of stories, videos and games for a variety of ages. The first challenge was posted on Aug. 3.
For more information contact Tracy at 641-732-3323 or email childrenopl@osage.net.
