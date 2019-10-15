Much of Brandon Huisman’s small hog operation is typical of how the animal was raised in the 1950s and 60s, when sows were farrowed in small, A-shaped hog houses located in pastures.
It’s the way he was taught and it’s the way he prefers.
“I am too small of an operation to compete with confinement buildings and I want to raise pigs the way my grandpa and my uncle, Mike, did,” Huisman said. “I guess there is a sense of pride in how I do it. I am one of the few that is left.”
Huisman and his wife, Kristen, along with their four children, raise hogs west of Osage, on his grandmother’s farm.
“I wanted to raise them in the same way I was taught to raise hogs. Weather permitting and we have a dry spell, I let our sows farrow out in the pasture where the huts are,” Huisman said. “The only time our pigs are dry lotted is when the ground is too wet or weather isn’t fit.”
While modern facilities confine animals, Huisman allows his pigs the freedom to roam, which has created a niche-market for his hogs, which are free of antibiotics and other feed additives.
Huisman, owner of Rock Creek Carpentry, which specializes in remodeling, cares for his swine herd before and after work. “Independently, I started raising pigs a little over 10 years ago,” he said. Huisman is also one of only a few hog farmers, in North Iowa, who farrows and markets his own hogs.
You have free articles remaining.
Farrowing year around, Huisman has indoor open pens with guard rails, used during extreme cool or wet conditions. Once the pigs begin to grow, he provides them with 18% creep feed, weaning them at six weeks of age.
Some of his piglets are sold as feeder pigs, weighing about 60 pounds. He feeds the rest until they weigh 280 pounds. Customers then purchase the hogs, having them processed at local lockers.
“Some of the feeder pigs I have sold go to kids, who use them for show pigs. They do remarkably well,” Huisman said. “The rate of gain for our pigs is usually in the top two or three in their classes. We have sold show pigs that have been exhibited at the Mitchell, Floyd, and Chickasaw County Fairs. We have sold some show pigs over by Spirit Lake.”
When possible, Huisman’s market hogs are raised on pasture and are self-fed a 16% ration made up of corn and soybean meal. “Hogs that are outdoors, on pasture, have better marbling and quality fat,” he said. “They get to run, jump and play all day, versus being in a confined area. The exercise creates better muscling.” Huisman said it takes longer to raise their market hogs, but he feels pastured hogs produce superior meat.
Huisman uses a cross-breeding program of Duroc, Berkshire and Hereford breeds, having a sire of each breed on the farm.
Huisman, who is paid a premium for his range-produced pork, said the cost of a live animal and processing fees is about the same cost as pork purchased in grocery stores, with customers knowing how their meat has been produced.
“I welcome people to come out and see how we produce our hogs,” Huisman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.