OSAGE – Brecken Huisman, Stacyville, is a young entrepreneur. He is also a young man looking for better ways to not only water his hogs, but the hogs of fellow producers.
Huisman was recently awarded a youth entrepreneurial award, presented by the Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center in Mason City. Huisman received $500 to be applied toward his Huisman Hog Water business, along with a $500 scholarship to NIACC.
“My business is making hog waters,” Huisman said. He has designed a small portable hog waterer that can be used at fairs and other swine events, where animals don’t have access to automatic waters.
The unique waterer is made out of PCV pipe with an inserted nipple from which the pigs drink. Each waterer holds two and a half gallons of liquid and is ideal for swine showmen. The waterer can easily be attached in temporary stalls and the use of a nipple instead of an open cement trough keeps bedding dry. The waterer is also ideal for use were smaller pigs needs access to clean water. An enclosed top cover keeps debris from entering the waterer.
Huisman said his interest in the Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Academy began when Lori Riley, counselor at St. Ansgar School District, encouraged him to apply for the program. Eleven participants were chosen for the program, where he and his fellow attendees spent five days at the center learning more about owning and operating a business.
“During the week, they gave us a sketched outline for a business,” Huisman said. “We had to fill out our own business plan.”
At the end of the five days, Huisman was one of four participants who received the award.
Entering his senior year, Huisman said, “I plan to attend NIACC and either go into construction or the heating and cooling program.”
Huisman, who has been active both in 4-H and FFA, said one thing he has learned is, “Nothing happens in the blink of an eye. It takes lots of hard work and hard work pays off.”
