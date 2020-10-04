Housing incentive application spurs Mitchell County Board discussion

Director of Economic Development Tony Stonecypher came to the board requesting they approve one housing incentive grant of $30,000 and a commercial incentive grant for $50,000. The housing grant for Tim and Chaley Schultz was discussed. Francis asked Smolik if he would share his opinion on why he has been opposed to housing grants in the past.

“I go by what the public tells me. You may be wrong or you may be right, but it’s my right to vote. To me it’s kind of a free ride,” said Smolik, who stated the county had been expanding prior to the incentive program. “Some people are plain against giving this money.”

Francis said she felt the county had been expanding because of economic development programs. She and Supervisor Stan Walk pointed out the county is increasing in the need of more housing for those who are employed in the county’s industries. Francis and Walk voted to approve the application grant, and Smolik opposed it.

A $50,000 commercial incentive grant for Cedar Valley Steel Contracting was unanimously approved for a 100-foot by 124-foot spec building that will be built in the industrial park in St Ansgar.

At the end of the meeting Francis said she had been contacted by Osage Municipal Utilities about considering a building code for the county. She stated that the development and approval of such a code would fall into the hands of the newly elected board, but she wants to start the conversation next week so present candidates can discuss the issue prior to the General Election in November.

