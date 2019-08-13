{{featured_button_text}}

Senior Performance Trophy

Julia May – St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Performance Trophy

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Performance Trophy

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws.

Senior Game Trophy

Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Game Trophy

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Game Trophy

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

High Points Overall Trophy

Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate High Points Overall Trophy

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior High Points Overall Trophy

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Sportsmanship

Tori Kulow - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Miss/Mr. Congeniality

Mary Ann Fox - Osage FFA.

Other Winners

Showmanship at Halter

Senior Grand Champion

Josie Popp - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Senior Reserve Champion

Tori Kulow - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Conner Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Colton Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Western Horsemanship

Senior Grand Champion

Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

Senior Reserve Champion

Emma Klapperich - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Mary Ann Fox - Osage FFA

Junior Reserve Champion

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Western Pleasure

Senior Grand Champion

Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Grand Champion

Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Senior Reserve Champion

Josie Popp - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Brenna Kruse - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Becky Hill - Mitchell County Outlaws

Bareback

Senior Grand Champion

Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Senior Reserve Champion

Molly Jenkins - St. Ansgar Believers

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Brenna Kruse - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Elyza Williamson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Trail Class

Senior Grand Champion

Josie Popp - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Grand Champion

Conner Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

Senior Reserve Champion

Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Jolene Leutink - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Elyza Williamson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Game Class Winners

Pole Bending

Senior Grand Champion

Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Senior Reserve Champion

Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Brenna Kruse - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

Key Hole

Senior Grand Champion

Molly Jenkins - St. Ansgar Believers

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

Senior Reserve Champion

Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Colton Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Jumping Figure 8

Senior Grand Champion

Molly Jenkins - St. Ansgar Believers

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Colton Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Senior Reserve Champion

Tori Kulow - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

Barrel Race

Senior Grand Champion

Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Senior Reserve Champion

Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

Flag Race

Senior Grand Champion

Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Elyza Williamson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Senior Reserve Champion

Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Carson Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Becky Hill - Mitchell County Outlaws

Stake Race

Senior Grand Champion

Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Grand Champion

Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Colton Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Senior Reserve Champion

Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

Egg & Spoon

Senior Grand Champion

Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Grand Champion

Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Grand Champion

Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers

Senior Reserve Champion

Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Conner Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Becky Hill - Mitchell County Outlaws

Musical Chairs

Senior Grand Champion

Molly Jenkins - St. Ansgar Believers

Intermediate Grand Champion

Mary Ann Fox - Osage FFA

Junior Grand Champion

Mariah Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Senior Reserve Champion

Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws

Intermediate Reserve Champion

Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws

Junior Reserve Champion

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Costume Class

First Place - Josie Popp - Mitchell County Outlaws

Second Place - Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws

Blue Ribbon Winners

Showmanship at Halter

Juniors - Mariah Michels and Aubry Rogers

Intermediates - Brenna Kruse

Seniors - Kourtney Chambers, Molly Jenkins, Julia May and Ally Mullenbach

Western Horsemanship

Juniors - Becky Hill, Alexis Kolbet, Mariah Michels, Colton Nelsona and Elyza Williamson

Seniors - Molly Jenkins, Tori Kulow, Julia May and Ally Mullenbach

Western Pleasure

Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Brenna Kruse, Jolene Leutink, Carson Marcks and Maddisen Mausehund

Seniors - Kourtney Chambers, Tori Kulow, Julia May and Josie Popp

Bareback

Juniors - Becky Hill and Aubrey Rogers

Intermediates - Carson Marcks, Maddisen Mausehund, Jake Miller and Conner Nelson

Seniors - Tianna Charlson, Emma Klapperich, Julia May and Josie Popp

Trail

Juniors - Addison Marcks and Colton Nelson

Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Katelynn Huebsch, Brenna Kruse, Carson Marcks, Maddisen Mausehund, Jake Miller and Tate Williamson

Seniors - Molly Jenkins and Julia May

Pole Bending

Juniors - Mariah Michels, Colton Nelson and Elyza Williamson

Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Carson Marcks and Maddisen Mausehund

Seniors - Molly Jenkins, Tori Kulow and Josie Popp

Keyhole

Juniors - Becky Hill, Addison Marcks, Mariah Michels and Elyza Williamson

Intermediates - Brenna Kruse, Jake Miller and Conner Nelson

Seniors - Josie Popp and Hannah Sunnes

Jumping Figure 8

Juniors - Addison Marcks, Mariah Michels and Elyza Williamson

Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Carson Marcks and Conner Nelson

Seniors - Kourtney Chambers, Ally Mullenbach, Josie Popp and Hannah Sunnes

Barrel Racing

Juniors - Mariah Michels

Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Jolene Leutink, Jake Miller and Conner Nelson

Seniors - Molly Jenkins, Ally Mullenbach and Josie Popp

Flag Race

Juniors - Mariah Michels

Intermediates - Tate Williamson

Seniors - Emma Klapperich and Hannah Sunnes

Stake Race

Juniors - Mariah Michels and Elyza Williamson

Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Brenna Kruse and Jake Miller

Seniors - Emma Klapperich, Tori Kulow and Hannah Sunnes

Egg & Spoon

Juniors - Alexis Kolbet, Addison Marcks, Mariah Michels and Elyza Williamson

Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Katelynn Huebsch, Brenna Kruse, Carson Marcks, Jake Miller and Tate Williamson

Seniors - Kourtney Chambers, Tianna Charlson, Molly Jenkins, Emma Klapperich, Tori Kulow, Julia May and Josie Popp

Musical Chairs

Juniors - Becky Hill, Aubrey Rogers and Elyza Williamson

Intermediates - Katelynn Huebsch, Brenna Kruse, Jake Miller and Tate Williamson

Seniors - Tori Kulow, Julia May, Josie Popp and Hannah Sunnes

