Senior Performance Trophy
Julia May – St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Performance Trophy
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Performance Trophy
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws.
Senior Game Trophy
Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Game Trophy
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Game Trophy
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
High Points Overall Trophy
Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate High Points Overall Trophy
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior High Points Overall Trophy
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Sportsmanship
Tori Kulow - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Miss/Mr. Congeniality
Mary Ann Fox - Osage FFA.
Other Winners
Showmanship at Halter
Senior Grand Champion
Josie Popp - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Senior Reserve Champion
Tori Kulow - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Conner Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Colton Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Western Horsemanship
Senior Grand Champion
Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
Senior Reserve Champion
Emma Klapperich - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Mary Ann Fox - Osage FFA
Junior Reserve Champion
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Western Pleasure
Senior Grand Champion
Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Grand Champion
Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Senior Reserve Champion
Josie Popp - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Brenna Kruse - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Becky Hill - Mitchell County Outlaws
Bareback
Senior Grand Champion
Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Senior Reserve Champion
Molly Jenkins - St. Ansgar Believers
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Brenna Kruse - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Elyza Williamson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Trail Class
Senior Grand Champion
Josie Popp - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Grand Champion
Conner Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
Senior Reserve Champion
Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Jolene Leutink - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Elyza Williamson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Game Class Winners
Pole Bending
Senior Grand Champion
Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Senior Reserve Champion
Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Brenna Kruse - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
Key Hole
Senior Grand Champion
Molly Jenkins - St. Ansgar Believers
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
Senior Reserve Champion
Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Colton Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Jumping Figure 8
Senior Grand Champion
Molly Jenkins - St. Ansgar Believers
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Colton Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Senior Reserve Champion
Tori Kulow - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
Barrel Race
Senior Grand Champion
Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Senior Reserve Champion
Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
Flag Race
Senior Grand Champion
Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Elyza Williamson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Senior Reserve Champion
Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Carson Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Becky Hill - Mitchell County Outlaws
Stake Race
Senior Grand Champion
Julia May - St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Grand Champion
Katelynn Huebsch - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Colton Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Senior Reserve Champion
Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
Egg & Spoon
Senior Grand Champion
Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Grand Champion
Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Grand Champion
Aubry Rogers - Osage High Towers
Senior Reserve Champion
Hannah Sunnes - Riceville FFA
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Conner Nelson - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Becky Hill - Mitchell County Outlaws
Musical Chairs
Senior Grand Champion
Molly Jenkins - St. Ansgar Believers
Intermediate Grand Champion
Mary Ann Fox - Osage FFA
Junior Grand Champion
Mariah Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Senior Reserve Champion
Ally Mullenbach - Mitchell County Outlaws
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Maddisen Mausehund - Mitchell County Outlaws
Junior Reserve Champion
Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Costume Class
First Place - Josie Popp - Mitchell County Outlaws
Second Place - Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws
Blue Ribbon Winners
Showmanship at Halter
Juniors - Mariah Michels and Aubry Rogers
Intermediates - Brenna Kruse
Seniors - Kourtney Chambers, Molly Jenkins, Julia May and Ally Mullenbach
Western Horsemanship
Juniors - Becky Hill, Alexis Kolbet, Mariah Michels, Colton Nelsona and Elyza Williamson
Seniors - Molly Jenkins, Tori Kulow, Julia May and Ally Mullenbach
Western Pleasure
Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Brenna Kruse, Jolene Leutink, Carson Marcks and Maddisen Mausehund
Seniors - Kourtney Chambers, Tori Kulow, Julia May and Josie Popp
Bareback
Juniors - Becky Hill and Aubrey Rogers
Intermediates - Carson Marcks, Maddisen Mausehund, Jake Miller and Conner Nelson
Seniors - Tianna Charlson, Emma Klapperich, Julia May and Josie Popp
Trail
Juniors - Addison Marcks and Colton Nelson
Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Katelynn Huebsch, Brenna Kruse, Carson Marcks, Maddisen Mausehund, Jake Miller and Tate Williamson
Seniors - Molly Jenkins and Julia May
Pole Bending
Juniors - Mariah Michels, Colton Nelson and Elyza Williamson
Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Carson Marcks and Maddisen Mausehund
Seniors - Molly Jenkins, Tori Kulow and Josie Popp
Keyhole
Juniors - Becky Hill, Addison Marcks, Mariah Michels and Elyza Williamson
Intermediates - Brenna Kruse, Jake Miller and Conner Nelson
Seniors - Josie Popp and Hannah Sunnes
Jumping Figure 8
Juniors - Addison Marcks, Mariah Michels and Elyza Williamson
Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Carson Marcks and Conner Nelson
Seniors - Kourtney Chambers, Ally Mullenbach, Josie Popp and Hannah Sunnes
Barrel Racing
Juniors - Mariah Michels
Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Jolene Leutink, Jake Miller and Conner Nelson
Seniors - Molly Jenkins, Ally Mullenbach and Josie Popp
Flag Race
Juniors - Mariah Michels
Intermediates - Tate Williamson
Seniors - Emma Klapperich and Hannah Sunnes
Stake Race
Juniors - Mariah Michels and Elyza Williamson
Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Brenna Kruse and Jake Miller
Seniors - Emma Klapperich, Tori Kulow and Hannah Sunnes
Egg & Spoon
Juniors - Alexis Kolbet, Addison Marcks, Mariah Michels and Elyza Williamson
Intermediates - Mary Ann Fox, Katelynn Huebsch, Brenna Kruse, Carson Marcks, Jake Miller and Tate Williamson
Seniors - Kourtney Chambers, Tianna Charlson, Molly Jenkins, Emma Klapperich, Tori Kulow, Julia May and Josie Popp
Musical Chairs
Juniors - Becky Hill, Aubrey Rogers and Elyza Williamson
Intermediates - Katelynn Huebsch, Brenna Kruse, Jake Miller and Tate Williamson
Seniors - Tori Kulow, Julia May, Josie Popp and Hannah Sunnes
