Homecoming festivities starting Sunday night

Homecoming festivities will soon be underway throughout the Osage School District.

The week officially kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 15, with the annual coronation of the Osage homecoming king and queen, which will take place at 6 p.m. in the Osage High School gym.

The coronation was held in conjunction with the Spirit Night pep rally for students, parents and the community in general.

Candidates are Melanie Bye, Thor Maakestad, Noah Sletten and Sydney Brandau, Jarrett Huebsch, Libby Schwamann, Jenna Joens, Nolan Byrnes, Zoe Wynohrad, Conner Smith, Mia Knudsen and Matt Olson.

On Friday afternoon, students and staff will take to the streets of Osage for the annual homecoming parade. The procession begins at 2:30 p.m. at the high school, traveling downtown to Main Street then to Lincoln Elementary.

From 5-7 p.m., the Osage Lions Club will hold its annual steak feed tailgate.

Homecoming activities will culminate Friday night when the Green Devils take on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Prior to the homecoming game, there is a JJV game at 5 p.m. The big game begins at 7:30 p.m. on Sawyer Field. The Osage Marching Band will perform at halftime and the Osage Homecoming Court will also be introduced to the fans.

Osage students will end the Homecoming week on Saturday night with a dance held at the high school from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $5 a person with beverages being provided.

