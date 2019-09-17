This week the St. Ansgar Saints are celebrating homecoming with many activities.
The Saints will hold a Community Pep Rally at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, in the middle school gym. All community members are invited to attend.
The Homecoming Parade will begin at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. The parade will start at the high school, go west on 8th street, turn north on Washington (going past the old elementary), turn east on 4th street, and then return to the high school on Train Lane.
The King and Queen Coronation will take place at approximately 2:45 p.m. at the football field. If it rains, the coronation will take place in the high school gymnasium.
Also, throughout the week, the school will have Dress-Up Days, a hidden mascot search, and each of the grades battle for points to see who has the most school spirit. For local business owners, there is a Business Decorating Contest.
King and Queen Candidates and court members include: Shelby Heimer, Avery Hendrickson, Madison Minnis, Hannah Patterson, Megan Schmidt, Montanah Scott, Cade Duckert, Erik Gerdts, Sam Juenger, John May, Jack Sievert and Sawyer Smith
The St. Ansgar Saints take on Postville at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
